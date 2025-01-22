The Philadelphia Eagles will try to earn a trip to their third Super Bowl in eight years when they battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the 2025 NFC Championship Game. Washington is coming off a stunning 45-31 win over the top-seeded Detroit Lions, while Philadelphia held off the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22. The Commanders (12-5), who last made the Super Bowl in the 1991 season, have won seven in a row. The Eagles (14-3), who have won 14 of their last 15, including four in a row, are 10-1 on their home field, including the postseason.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Eagles are six-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds from the SportsLine Consensus after falling as low as 5.5, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Philadelphia is a -288 money-line favorite (risk $288 to win $100) after opening at -225, while Washington is a +233 underdog (risk $100 to win $233).

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Eagles -6



Eagles vs. Commanders over/under: 47.5 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Commanders +233, Eagles -288

WAS: Commanders are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

PHI: Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Eagles can cover

Veteran running back Saquon Barkley continues to power the Eagles' rushing attack. In just two postseason games, he has carried 51 times for 324 yards (6.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 78. In the Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams, he carried 26 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He has dominated the Commanders this season, rushing 55 times for 296 yards and four touchdowns in two games.

Tight end Dallas Goedert has had a solid postseason. In two games, he has eight receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays, including a long of 31 yards, with 69 yards after the catch, and four first-down conversions. During the regular season, Goedert caught 42 passes for 496 yards (11.8 average) and two touchdowns in 10 games. In a 26-18 win over Washington on Nov. 14, he caught five passes for 61 yards. See which side to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to power Washington's deep postseason run. In the win over the Lions on Saturday, he completed 22 of 31 passes (71%) for 299 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also rushed 16 times for 51 yards. A week earlier, Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes (68.6%) for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 17 regular-season games, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 100.1 rating. He was also Washington's top rusher, with 891 yards on 148 carries (6.0 average) and six touchdowns.

Sixth-year veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin has had a solid season. He led the Commanders with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards (13.4 average) and 13 touchdowns with 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 86. He also had 292 yards after the catch and 56 first-down conversions. In the Divisional Round win over the Lions, he caught four passes for 87 yards (21.8 average) and a score. He had eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 23-19 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in the regular-season finale. See which side to pick here.

