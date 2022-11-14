The Washington Commanders (4-5) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) on Monday Night Football. Washington blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, falling 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in its last outing. On the other sideline, Philadelphia knocked off the Houston Texans, 29-17 last Thursday night. The Eagles improved to a league-best 8-0 behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Philadelphia is favored by 11 in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the MNF predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Philadelphia -11

Eagles vs. Commanders Over-Under: 43.5 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Philadelphia -550, Washington +400

PHI: Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

WAS: Commanders are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games overall

Eagles vs. Commanders picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season. Hurts is a dual-threat weapon who is known for his strength, toughness, and leadership. He has come from two winning programs, Alabama and Oklahoma. The 24-year-old uses his athletic ability to evade pocket pressure and run or deliver a dart downfield. He owns a strong arm and is an outstanding run threat in the red zone.

Hurts is 10th in the league in passing yards (2,042) and tied for 11th in passing touchdowns (11) with just two interceptions. The 2020 second-round pick also has 326 rushing yards and six touchdowns. On Oct. 30 against the Steelers, he went 19 of 28 for 285 yards and four passing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington hasn't allowed teams to torch them on the ground. The Commanders are disciplined and aware upfront, quickly closing any open gaps. This group is 10th in the league in rushing yards allowed (113.2) with four rushing scores given up. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen cause outstanding havoc at the line of scrimmage.

Payne knows how to draw double-teams and help his teammates get after the quarterback. The 2018 first-round pick has 35 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a team-high 5.5 sacks. Allen has an excellent burst and explosion off the line. The Alabama product constantly pushes the pocket and stuffs the run. The 2021 Pro Bowler also logged 35 total stops, 4.5 sacks, and a team-best 11 tackles for loss. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Commanders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 151-108 roll on NFL picks, and find out.