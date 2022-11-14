An NFC East affair on Monday Night Football involves the Washington Commanders (4-5) visiting Lincoln Financial Field to play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0). Washington had its three-game win streak snapped, falling 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is the best team in football and has won eight straight games. J.D. McKissic (neck) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring) are both questionable for Washington.

Philadelphia is favored by 11 in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the MNF predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Philadelphia -11

Eagles vs. Commanders Over-Under: 43.5 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Philadelphia -550, Washington +400

PHI: Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

WAS: Commanders are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games overall

Eagles vs. Commanders picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles have dominated their opponents en route to an 8-0 record. The offense knows how to move the ball due to its versatility and explosiveness. Philadelphia is third in total offense (391), ninth in passing (242.3), and sixth in rushing (148.8).

The Eagles are also second in the league with 28.1 points per game. In the Week 9 win over the Houston Texans, the Eagles racked up 360 total yards while logging 29 points. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat weapon that thrives in this scheme. He went 21 of 27 for 243 yards and two passing touchdowns last week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington hasn't allowed teams to torch them on the ground. The Commanders are disciplined and aware upfront, quickly closing any open gaps. This group is 10th in the league in rushing yards allowed (113.2) with four rushing scores given up. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen cause outstanding havoc at the line of scrimmage.

Payne knows how to draw double-teams and help his teammates get after the quarterback. The 2018 first-round pick has 35 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a team-high 5.5 sacks. Allen has an excellent burst and explosion off the line. The Alabama product constantly pushes the pocket and stuffs the run. The 2021 Pro Bowler also logged 35 total stops, 4.5 sacks, and a team-best 11 tackles for loss. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Commanders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 151-108 roll on NFL picks, and find out.