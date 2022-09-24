An NFC East rivalry battle is on tap with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) hitting the road to take on Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders (1-1) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football behind a huge performance from Hurts and their defense. The Commanders are looking to bounce back from a 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. Washington leads the all-time series 88-81-5.

Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 47.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6.5

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 47.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Commanders

The Commanders came up short against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, falling 36-27. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Carson Wentz, who passed for three TDs and 337 yards on 46 attempts. Wentz ended up with a passer rating of 143.90.

Wentz be making his first start against the team that traded up to select him in the 2016 NFL Draft, so there may be a revenge factor in this matchup for the former North Dakota State signal caller. Wentz has looked above average at times in his two games with Washington, but he has battled inconsistencies as well, throwing 3 interceptions thus far. Washington's defense will have its work cut out trying to contain Eagles playmakers A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Miles Sanders.

What you need to know about the Eagles

Meanwhile, the Eagles turned the game against the Minnesota Vikings into a track meet after outgaining them 486 yards to 264, notching a 24-7 win this past Monday. The Philadelphia offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. Hurts was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 333 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 57 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hurts' 53-yard TD bomb to WR Quez Watkins in the second quarter.

Hurts is playing at a Pro Bowl level and has people around the NFL touting the Eagles as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC after two weeks. One of the main reasons for Hurts' elevated level of play has been offseason acquisition of Brown. In his first two games in Philadelphia, Brown has hauled in 15 passes for 224 yards.

How to make Commanders vs. Eagles picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Commanders? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Commanders vs. Eagles spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 139-102 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.