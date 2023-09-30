Longtime NFC East rivals are set to square off in NFL Week 4 when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) host the Washington Commanders (2-1) on Sunday. The defending NFC champion Eagles are coming off a 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, while the Commanders are aiming to rebound from a 37-3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Washington leads the all-time series 89-82-5, but the Eagles have won three of the last four meetings.

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Eagles -9

Eagles vs. Commanders over/under: 43 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Eagles -433, Commanders +334

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles are the defending NFC champions and look like a team that will be in the championship conversation again in 2023. Quarterback Jalen Hurts picked up where he left off last season, and has been highly effective in Philadelphia's three wins this season. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout has completed 67.7% of his passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns, and three interception. He's also rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles have also been elite on the defensive side of the ball. Through three weeks, Philadelphia ranks first in the NFL, allowing only 48.3 rushing yards per game. They also rank 10th in the NFL in points allowed per game (19.7) and 12th in total yards allowed per game (310). See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington is a young team with talent at several key positions. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is coming off a Pro Bowl season, and remains one of the top pass catchers in the NFL. Second year running back Brian Robinson Jr. is averaging 4.6 yards per carry and has the look of another Pro Bowl caliber player for Washington on the offensive side.

The Commanders biggest strength is their defensive line, where they have former first round picks starting at all four positions. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne are all high-end, Pro Bowl level talents that could be impactful enough to keep this game close. See which team to pick here.

