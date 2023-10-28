The NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles face the Washington Commanders for the second time this month on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia (6-1) enters off a 31-17 home victory over Miami, while Washington (3-4) fell to the New York Giants, 14-7 on the road in Week 7. The teams played in Week 4, a thrilling 34-31 victory for Philadelphia which was decided by a Jake Elliott field goal in overtime. The Eagles are 4-2-1 against the spread, while the Commanders are 3-4 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 7-point road favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -7

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -331, Commanders +262

Commanders vs. Eagles live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Eagles can cover

Will Washington have an answer for Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has registered five straight games of 125 yards or more receiving? After cameras caught Brown having a spirited conversation with quarterback Jalen Hurts during a Week 2 Thursday night win over Minnesota, Brown has simply been unstoppable ever since. He caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and against Washington earlier in the season, Brown had nine receptions for 175 yards and two scores.

Though Hurts is turning the ball over more frequently this season, he's still playing at an elite level, which has led to Philadelphia's success. Through seven games, the Eagles' franchise QB is completing 67.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,821 yards with nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions. On the ground, the "Brotherly Shove" can't be stopped as Hurts excels in short yardage situations. He has six rushing touchdowns already this season after 13 last year. Washington's defense once again has their hands full with Philadelphia's potent offense. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington's decision to go with second-year starting QB Sam Howell has produced mixed results. Howell is completing 65.2% of his passes this season, throwing for 1,749 yards with nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He's also added one score on the ground. But Howell has taken an incredible amount of sacks, 40 through seven games, which is by far the most in the NFL. Despite throwing for 290 yards in the loss on October 1, Howell was sacked five times by the Eagles' fierce unit.

The Commanders' top receiver, Terry McLaurin, started the season slow but has found his groove in recent weeks. Last week's six- catch, 90-yard performance highlighted a stretch where he has surpassed 80 yards receiving in three of his last four games. With 37 catches for 432 yards, McLaurin looks to be on his way to another 1,000 yard season though he'll need to expand on his total of one receiving touchdown in order for Washington to find continued success through the air. See which team to pick here.

