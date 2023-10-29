The Philadelphia Eagles look to continue their great start to the 2023 season as they face off with the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia leads the NFC with a 6-1 record and enters off a 31-17 home victory over the Dolphins. Washington lost at the New York Giants, 14-7, last week, and sits at 3-4 heading into this Week 8 matchup. The Eagles won this matchup earlier this season, a thrilling 34-31 overtime win in Week 4. Philadelphia is 4-2-1 against the spread, while Washington is 3-4 ATS in 2023.

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -7

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 43 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -322, Commanders +255

Commanders vs. Eagles live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Eagles can cover

No team lately has been able to slow down Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has five straight games of 125 yards or more receiving. In Week 2, Brown publicly admonished quarterback Jalen Hurts for not targeting him more often in a Thursday night game against the Vikings. Since then, Philadelphia's top wide receiver has been unstoppable. In Week 4's matchup between these two teams, Brown caught nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, he had 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.

While Hurts is currently a top-three betting choice favorite to win league MVP, his play has not been as elite as last year. Through seven games, Philadelphia's signal caller is completing 67.2% of his passes and has thrown for 1,821 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, Hurts excels including via the "Brotherly Shove," which has enabled him to score six rushing touchdowns thus far. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington's decision to go with second-year starting QB Sam Howell has produced mixed results. Howell is completing 65.2% of his passes this season, throwing for 1,749 yards with nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He's also added one score on the ground. But Howell has taken an incredible amount of sacks, 40 through seven games, which is by far the most in the NFL. Despite throwing for 290 yards in the loss on October 1, Howell was sacked five times by the Eagles' fierce unit.

The Commanders' top receiver, Terry McLaurin, started the season slow but has found his groove in recent weeks. Last week's six- catch, 90-yard performance highlighted a stretch where he has surpassed 80 yards receiving in three of his last four games. With 37 catches for 432 yards, McLaurin looks to be on his way to another 1,000 yard season though he'll need to expand on his total of one receiving touchdown in order for Washington to find continued success through the air. See which team to pick here.

