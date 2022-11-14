The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will put a bow on Week 10 in the NFL when these NFC East rivals square up for "Monday Night Football." This is the second and final matchup between these two division rivals this season as the Eagles were able to cruise to a 24-8 victory back in Week 3.

Since then, Philadelphia has continued to roll, owning a perfect 8-0 record entering this matchup, which is their best start to a season in franchise history. As for Washington, they've been plucky over the last month after beginning the year 1-4. Over the last four weeks they are 3-1 and most of that success has been with Taylor Heinicke, who has filled in for the injured Carson Wentz.

Here, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also take a look at several player props and hand in our picks for how we see this showdown unfolding.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Eagles -11, O/U 43.5

Line movement

The lookahead on this line had the Eagles as a 10.5-point favorite and that has only gone up since then. After bumping up to Eagles -11 following Week 9, that line largely held, although it did have moments where it jumped to 11.5.

The pick: Eagles -11. Philadelphia had its way with this Commanders defense back in Week 3, leading 24-0 for the majority of the game and tallying nine sacks. Not only are the Eagles the better team, but they are also the more rested club after playing on Thursday to begin Week 9. Taylor Heinicke has played well while starting for the Commanders and is 2-0-1 ATS as a starter this season, but that has largely come against subpar teams excluding the loss last week to Minnesota. This Eagles defense will provide a much bigger challenge, one that I don't expect Heinicke or the Commanders to overcome. Washington is also 1-3-1 in their last five meetings in Philadelphia.

Key trend: Eagles are 4-0 ATS at home this season.

Over/Under total

The total has seen a bit of a dip since opening at 45. It was down to 44.5 by last Monday and continued to fall, dropping another point to 43.5 on Friday and eventually settling in at that number on the morning of this head-to-head.

The pick: Over 43.5. The weather doesn't seem like it'll play role in this game and I expect the Eagles to flirt with 30 points, so we'll lean over as the Commanders wouldn't have to do too much heavy lifting to get us the rest of the way. The Eagles own the fourth-highest red zone touchdown percentage in the NFL this season at 70% and that number has been even better over the last three weeks (89%), so they have essentially been automatic when they get in sniffing distance of the end zone. They also are averaging the second most points per game (28.1) in the league.

Key trend: Over is 8-1 in the Eagles' last nine home games.

Jalen Hurts props

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.2 YDs 2042 TD 12 INT 2 YD/Att 8.54 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -104, Under -131)

1.5 (Over -104, Under -131) Passing yards: 242.5 (Over -117, Under -117)



242.5 (Over -117, Under -117) Rushing yards : 40.5 (Over -115, Under -119)

: 40.5 (Over -115, Under -119) Passing attempts : 30.5 (Over -129, Under -106)

: 30.5 (Over -129, Under -106) Longest pass completion: 38.5 (Over -121, Under -113)

38.5 (Over -121, Under -113) Completions : 19.5 (Over -113, Under -121)

: 19.5 (Over -113, Under -121) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +116, Under -160)

Hurts hasn't needed to utilize his legs much, as the Eagles have typically built a pretty sizable lead through the passing game. Over the last three weeks, Hurts is averaging just 20 rushing yards per game, so the look would be to the Under on his prop on Monday night if you expect a Philadelphia knockout punch early. Over 1.5 touchdowns at -104 does feel like good value for Hurts, who has thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games coming into this matchup and had three passing touchdowns against this defense back in Week 3.

Taylor Heinicke props

Taylor Heinicke WAS • QB • #4 CMP% 63.0 YDs 629 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 6.84 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -264, Under +184)

0.5 (Over -264, Under +184) Passing yards: 214.5 (Over -104, Under -131)

214.5 (Over -104, Under -131) Rushing yards : 15.5 (Over -115, Under -119)

: 15.5 (Over -115, Under -119) Passing attempts : 33.5 (Over -129, Under -106)

: 33.5 (Over -129, Under -106) Longest pass completion: 33.5 (Over -115, Under -119)

33.5 (Over -115, Under -119) Completions : 20.5 (Over -103, Under -133)

: 20.5 (Over -103, Under -133) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -214, Under +152)

I would expect the Commanders to be trailing in this game and that forces Heinicke into a game script that has him throwing the football more, so the Over on his pass attempts and completions are the way to lean here. With the Eagles' ability to create turnovers and Heinicke throwing a pick in every start this season, there's no value in his interception prop. The same can be said for his touchdown prop as well. Heinicke has gone over his rushing yards prop in back-to-back games coming into this matchup and has 10 rushing attempts combined in those past two games.

Player props to consider

Dallas Goedert total receptions: Over 4.5 (+106). Goedert has become a go-to-weapon for Jalen Hurts in the passing game and is averaging 7.2 targets over the last five games. He's hauled in 80.6% of those targets and has gone over this prop in four of his last five games. The Commanders have also proven to be a bit susceptible to tight ends as T.J. Hockenson caught nine passes last week in his first game with Minnesota.

Dallas Goedert total receiving yards: Over 46.5 (-119). Naturally, if we like Goedert to get at least five receptions, we like him to fly over this receiving yards total, right? He's gone over this number in six of his eight games played this season and has the highest yards-after-catch average of all tight ends in the league this season with 13.0.