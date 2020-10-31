Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 2-5; Philadelphia 2-4-1

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.71 points per matchup. The Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for Dallas in their past three games, so Philadelphia might be catching them at a good time.

Dallas suffered a grim 25-3 defeat to the Washington Football Team this past Sunday. QB Andy Dalton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.

Philadelphia can thank their lucky stars for their win over the New York Giants last Thursday. The final score was a hard-fought 22-21. Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 43 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Wentz this season.

Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past seven games, so buyers beware.

The Cowboys and the Eagles split their matches last season, with Dallas claiming a 37-10 victory and Philadelphia retaliating with a 17-9 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.