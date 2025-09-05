Skip to Main Content
Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights as Super Bowl champions begin title defense

NFC East rivals battle as Philadelphia begins defense of Super Bowl title

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2025 NFL season certainly wasn't a banner start for the Philadelphia Eagles. All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected prior to the first play from scrimmage for unsportsmanlike conduct, allegedly spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The ejection was the quickest in a game since 2005, when former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. was ejected from the game for a pregame altercation prior to Philadelphia's season opener. Carter's absence has certainly impacted the Eagles defense, as Javonte Williams scored two rushing touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game. The Cowboys scored on their first four possessions and have 20 points at halftime. 

Fortunately for the Eagles, they have one of the best offenses in the NFL to counter. Jalen Hurts has made the Cowboys pay for not having Micah Parsons, rushing for two touchdowns of his own on the Eagles' first two possessions to keep Philadelphia in the game. The Eagles have over 100 rushing yards in the first half, controlling the line of scrimmage against a Dallas defensive front that clearly misses Parsons as an edge rusher and difference maker. 

Saquon Barkley also has a rushing touchdown in the first half, as the Eagles have scored on their first three possessions. The Eagles have 216 total yards in the first half and are averaging 7.2 yards per play.  

Hurts has 57 rushing touchdowns in his career and his his 15th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns -- the most in NFL history. The first half has been exciting as another chapter in the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry  is being written. 

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as the Eagles battle the Cowboys to open the 2025 season in Week 1. 

Points abound in first half 

The Philadelphia Eagles (three) and the Dallas Cowboys (four) combined for seven drives in the first half. Points were scored on all seven. Two touchdowns and two field goals for Dallas and three touchdowns for Philadelphia. The Cowboys have already scored more points in the first half (20) against the Eagles than all of 2024 (13). It is certainly worth noting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was out for the season with a torn hamstring during Dallas' two games against Philadelphia in 2024. The Eagles have a 21-20 lead at the half, and they will start the third quarter with the football. 

 
Cowboys run defense unchanged with Kenny Clark in place of Micah Parsons

The Philadelphia Eagles have more rushing touchdowns (three) than incompletions (two) tonight. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts two rushing touchdowns off of scrambles (non-designed runs) are already tied for Hurts' single-game career-high. Hurts has 48 yards rushing and two touchdowns on six carries while running back Saquon Barkley is up to 49 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries. The Eagles lead the Cowboys 21-17 with 27 seconds left in the first half. Philadelphia will start with the ball in the second half. 

 
Dallas' pass rush struggling without Micah Parsons

Each of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' last three scrambles have gone for nine yards, nine yards and an eight-yard touchdown. The Cowboys are doing a decent job in coverage, but their defensive line isn't getting home to Hurts fast enough. Micah Parsons was fast enough to run Hurts down without spying, but it doesn't look like anyone on the current Cowboys' roster is at the moment. Game is tied at 14 with 6:46 left in the half. 

 
Jalen Carter ejection fastest in NFL game in 20 years

Jalen Carter has the fastest ejection in an NFL game since Jeremiah Trotter in 2005.

Trotter was ejected in a pregame fight with Kevin Mathis in Week 1 on MNF against the Falcons.

Eagles fans certainly remember that one. They lost that game too. 

This one? Javonte Williams is gashing this defense up the middle to the tone of two rushing TDs. He only has 8 carries for 34 yards, but has been a battering ram in the red zone. 

Jeff Kerr
September 5, 2025, 1:07 AM
Sep. 04, 2025, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Cowboys capitalize on Jalen Carter's absence again near the goal line

Both of Cowboys running back Javonte Williams' one-yard rushing touchdowns have been right up the middle -- right where ejected Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter would have been. Dallas couldn't have drawn up a better start for Brian Schottenheimer's debut as the team's head coach and offensive play caller. They lead 14-7 early in the second quarter. 

 
Jalen Hurts rushing TD had some creativity

Give credit to Kevin Patullo here, as Hurts lined up under center before rolling out on playaction. A new wrinkle to the Eagles, same with the misdirection snap where Saquon barkley gained 12 yards. Some new concepts to the Eagles offense on that opening drive.

Jeff Kerr
September 5, 2025, 12:47 AM
Sep. 04, 2025, 8:47 pm EDT
 
Dallas defense feels Micah Parsons' absence on Eagles' opening drive TD

The Cowboys surprisingly stuffed 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Saquon Barkley for a loss of one on second and goal. On Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' third down dropback, he had all day with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons relaxing on his couch as a Green Bay Packer. That's why Hurts opted to take off and waltz into the end zone untouched for a four-yard rushing score via scramble. Dallas will need to use a QB spy on Hurts with Parsons now in Green Bay. 

 
Cowboys take a quick 7-0 lead by taking full advantage of Jalen Carter's absence

Dallas instantly capitalized on Carter's absence to score an opening drive touchdown. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams racked up 11 yards on three carries, including the game's first touchdown from a yard out, by running up the middle. Williams' first carry up the middle on the game's first play from scrimmage went for seven yards. Those runs set up a third-and-1 play-action deep shot from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 32 that set up the Cowboys on the Eagles' one. 

 
Cowboys already taking advantage of Eagles DT Jalen Carter's absence

New Dallas lead running back Javonte Williams already has 10 yards rushing on two carries with both runs up the middle where Carter would have been. Carter's departure will be felt as a massive impact on this game all night long. 

 
Eagles DT Jalen Carter ejected before game's first play from scrimmage

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter just got kicked out of tonight's game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. That's his punishment for walking up to Dallas QB Dak Prescott and spitting in his face right in front of the referee.   

 
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to continue clean play in Philadelphia

Prescott stunningly has never tuned the ball over at the Eagles in six career games in Philadelphia. He has 10 passing touchdowns and no turnovers in those six games. The Cowboys' record in those games is a reminder that football is a team game. Dallas is 3-3 in those six Prescott starts in Philadelphia.

 
Eagles win coin toss, opt to kick off to Cowboys

Philadelphia won the coin toss, and they decided to defer to the second half. That means new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and new wide receiver George Pickens will take the field first to begin the 2025 NFL season.

 
The 2024 World Champions Banner

The Eagles officially unveil their banner after Brandon Graham sings Fly Eagles Fly. 

Jeff Kerr
September 5, 2025, 12:22 AM
Sep. 04, 2025, 8:22 pm EDT
 
Here comes Jeffrey Lurie and Brandon Graham

Both Lurie and Graham holding the Eagles Super bowl trophies. Graham makes a speech before the banner unveiling. 

Jeff Kerr
September 5, 2025, 12:18 AM
Sep. 04, 2025, 8:18 pm EDT
 
Here's why the Cowboys settled on Javonte Williams as their new RB1, what his workload could look like

Dallas surprised Williams by holding him out of the preseason to preserve his health as their starting running back. Here's why head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott have plenty of trust in "Valedictorian-Tae" entering Williams' first season with the Cowboys. 

Cowboys' Javonte Williams earned RB1 spot and trust of teammates and coaches, how will Dallas utilize him?
Garrett Podell
Cowboys' Javonte Williams earned RB1 spot and trust of teammates and coaches, how will Dallas utilize him?
 
The game is scheduled to start at 8:20

I wouldn't count on this. The banner hasn't been raised yet. The countdown clock says 16 minutes, but 16 minutes to what? They are setting up the ceremony now. 

Jeff Kerr
September 5, 2025, 12:06 AM
Sep. 04, 2025, 8:06 pm EDT
 
For a quick preview of the game

Garrett Podell and I previewed Eagles-Cowboys on CBS Sports HQ.  Check it out here!

Jeff Kerr
September 5, 2025, 12:00 AM
Sep. 04, 2025, 8:00 pm EDT
 
Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens "very excited" for Pickens' Dallas debut

Lamb couldn't help but rave to his family about how he is "very excited" to suit up alongside new Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Here's why Pickens feels schematically free with Dallas in new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense. 

How Cowboys could use 'excited' CeeDee Lamb, schematically freed George Pickens vs. Eagles in Week 1
Garrett Podell
How Cowboys could use 'excited' CeeDee Lamb, schematically freed George Pickens vs. Eagles in Week 1
 
Eagles starters on defense

Andrew Mukuba is at safety. Adoree Jackson at CB2 and Jihaad Campbell at LB. Those were the three positions in question going into the opener. We assued Campbell won the job over Trotter and Jackson appeared to be the favorite at CB2. Mukuba was the front runner prior to his hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week. 

Jeff Kerr
September 4, 2025, 11:49 PM
Sep. 04, 2025, 7:49 pm EDT
 
Cowboys All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin ready for encore 

KaVontae Turpin's 33.5 yards per kickoff return average in 2024 led the NFL and ranked as a single-season Cowboys record. Turpin's 33.5 yards per kickoff return average was also the second highest since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, trailing only Jim Duncan's 35.4 average in 1970. 

Turpin also stood out as the only player in the league last season with a punt return touchdown and a kick return touchdown. He also became the first player in Dallas history with a punt return, kick return and receiving touchdown in a season. Turpin should also have a bigger offensive role as a wide receiver in new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense in 2025. 

 
The Eagles have revealed their kick and punt returners

It's Jahan Dotson and Cooper DeJean. Dotson said to me in camp he was pushing for the punt returner job, as he did it at Penn State. AJ Dillon and Will Shipley are the kick returners. 

Jeff Kerr
September 4, 2025, 11:27 PM
Sep. 04, 2025, 7:27 pm EDT
 
Most played primetime NFL rivalry game set to kick off in an hour

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are set for their 32nd primetime matchup, the most such primetime meetings between two teams in NFL history. 

 
Weather forecast per the press box

Scattered thunderstorms with a 59% chance of rain. There's a huge cell coming into the area now as the specialists are out on the field. Banner raising in 35 minutes. 

Jeff Kerr
September 4, 2025, 11:10 PM
Sep. 04, 2025, 7:10 pm EDT
 
Eagles inactives include biggest free agent signing (in terms of money)

The #Eagles inactives 

  • DE Azeez Ojulari 
  • QB Tanner McKee 
  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo 
  • C Drew Kendall 
  • T Cameron Williams 
  • G Kenyon Green 
  • DT Ty Robinson 

So the pass rushers on the EDGE tonight are Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Josh Uche. Could we expect Jihaad Campbell to get some snaps there? That seems to be the plan. Patrick Johnson was also elevated from the PS. 

Shocking to see Ojulari -- a $5 million free agent signing -- not active given the team's depth at pass rusher. Gabe Hall and Byron Young are also ahead of Ty Robinson on the depth chart. Robinson was a fourth-round pick. 

Jeff Kerr
September 4, 2025, 11:02 PM
Sep. 04, 2025, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Dallas Cowboys inactives include former first-round DT Mazi Smith

Smith, Dallas' 2023 first-round pick, started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, but they have made him a healthy scratch tonight following the trade acquisition of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The Cowboys had the NFL's fourth-worst run defense (137.1 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2024. Another surprise inactive is fifth-round rookie running back Jaydon Blue. He did tweak his ankle in the team's preseason finale at the Atlanta Falcons, so perhaps this is just a precautionary measure. 

 
In case you want to know how close the storms are

The clouds are getting very dark here at the Linc. 100% chance of rain at 7 p.m. 40% chance at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., There will be some heavy downpours coming. 

Jeff Kerr
September 4, 2025, 10:56 PM
Sep. 04, 2025, 6:56 pm EDT
 
Rain, thunderstorms are in the forecast

Thunderstorms are about to pour all over Lincoln Financial Field during warmups. At the stadium right now and the clouds are getting very dark. The Eagles and Cowboys are currently warming up, but we're wondering if the banner ceremony will be delayed.

The start of the 2018 kickoff game was delayed here too. 

Jeff Kerr
September 4, 2025, 10:53 PM
Sep. 04, 2025, 6:53 pm EDT
