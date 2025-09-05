Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights as Super Bowl champions begin title defense

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2025 NFL season certainly wasn't a banner start for the Philadelphia Eagles. All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected prior to the first play from scrimmage for unsportsmanlike conduct, allegedly spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The ejection was the quickest in a game since 2005, when former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. was ejected from the game for a pregame altercation prior to Philadelphia's season opener. Carter's absence has certainly impacted the Eagles defense, as Javonte Williams scored two rushing touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game. The Cowboys scored on their first four possessions and have 20 points at halftime.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they have one of the best offenses in the NFL to counter. Jalen Hurts has made the Cowboys pay for not having Micah Parsons, rushing for two touchdowns of his own on the Eagles' first two possessions to keep Philadelphia in the game. The Eagles have over 100 rushing yards in the first half, controlling the line of scrimmage against a Dallas defensive front that clearly misses Parsons as an edge rusher and difference maker.

Saquon Barkley also has a rushing touchdown in the first half, as the Eagles have scored on their first three possessions. The Eagles have 216 total yards in the first half and are averaging 7.2 yards per play.

Hurts has 57 rushing touchdowns in his career and his his 15th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns -- the most in NFL history. The first half has been exciting as another chapter in the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is being written.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as the Eagles battle the Cowboys to open the 2025 season in Week 1.