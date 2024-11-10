One of the NFC's fiercest rivalries will be reimagined in NFL Week 10 when the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) on CBS and Paramount+. Nothing has gone according to plan for the Cowboys this season, and they enter Sunday's game without starting quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring). They host an Eagles team that is headed in the opposite direction, winning four straight and challenging the Washington Commanders in the NFC East. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Philadelphia is the -350 money line favorite (risk $350 to win $100), while Dallas is a +278 underdog.

How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

Cowboys vs. Eagles date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Cowboys vs. Eagles time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Eagles TV channel: CBS

Cowboys vs. Eagles streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Before tuning into Sunday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Cowboys vs. Eagles, the model is backing Philadelphia to cover the spread. The Cowboys may have won five of the last seven meetings, including a 33-13 win in Arlington in December of last year. However, the Eagles are in much better shape health-wise heading into Week 10 and are 3-1-0 against the spread on the road this season.

Running back Saquon Barkley continues to thrive in Philadelphia's offense, averaging 6.4 yards per carry with two touchdowns over his last three starts. The Cowboys rushing defense ranks 30th in the NFL and is giving up 147.8 average yards with 13 touchdowns on the ground, so they are expected to have a hard time containing him.

