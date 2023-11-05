The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) will host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) in a Week 9 NFC East showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, while the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 38-31 on Oct. 29 to win their second straight game. These longtime rivals split the regular season series in 2022, and the Cowboys lead the all-time series 73-55. Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is questionable for Dallas.

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3

Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under: 46.5 points

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -160, Dallas +135

PHL: The Eagles are 4-2-2 against the spread in 2023.

DAL: The Cowboys are 5-2 against the spread in 2023.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has the advantage of playing this game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles own a 10-2 record at home dating back to the 2022 season and have won three of their last four matchups against the Cowboys in Philadelphia. The Eagles' defense will get a boost for the matchup with Jalen Carter set to return to action.

Offensively, Philadelphia is loaded with a dominant offensive line and explosive playmakers all over the field. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is having another stellar season and enters this matchup with 2,140 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions, and 280 rushing yards with six TDs. Wide receiver A.J. Brown ranks second in the NFL with 939 receiving yards on 60 receptions. Brown also has five touchdown catches. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys rank near the top of the NFL in nearly every major defensive statistic despite losing All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season. Dallas ranks fourth in the league in points allowed per game (17.1), third in total yards allowed per game (287.4), and fourth in passing yards allowed per game (178.6). Linebacker Micah Parson is a NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate and enters this game with 22 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble.

Offensively the Cowboys are led by Dak Prescott, who is in the midst of another strong season. The former fourth-round pick is completing 71% of his pass attempts for 1,637 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Prescott's top target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 46 catches for 633 yards and three touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

