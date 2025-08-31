The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles begin their title defense against their fiercest rivals in the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game matchup on Thursday, Sept. 4. Philadelphia throttled the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX in February. The Cowboys (7-10 in 2024), who made huge news on Aug. 28 by trading Micah Parsons to the Packers, are looking to bounce back after finishing first in the division in 2023, with a 12-5 mark. The Eagles (14-3 in 2024), who won the NFC East for the second time in three years, are looking to become the first back-to-back winner in the division since Philadelphia won four consecutive NFC East titles from 2001 to 2004.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 74-58, including wins in nine of the last 15 meetings. Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Eagles are -395 money line favorites, while the Cowboys are +310 underdogs.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He is 37-12 for a profit of $1,938 on his last 49 NFL betting picks. Severance is also 24-10-1 (+1431) in his last 35 picks in Eagles games. Anyone who has followed his bets could be way up.

Now, Severance has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Eagles:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread Philadelphia -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under 47.5 points Cowboys vs. Eagles money line Dallas +310, Philadelphia -395 Cowboys vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven to be an effective dual threat. In 15 games last season, he completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. He also rushed 150 times for 630 yards (4.2 average) and 14 touchdowns. He had seven explosive runs of 20 yards or more, including a long of 35 yards. In the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 11 times for 72 yards and a score.

Hurts' favorite target is seven-year veteran A.J. Brown. The former 2019 second-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, played in 13 games last season. He caught 67 passes for a team-high 1,079 yards (16.1 average) and seven touchdowns. He had 17 explosive receptions, including a long of 67 yards. He caught three passes for 43 yards and one touchdown in the Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas will have the benefit of having a healthy Dak Prescott at quarterback. The 10-year veteran missed a good chunk of last season due to injury. In eight games, he completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. In a 20-17 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 6, he completed 29 of 42 passes (69.1%) for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He was also picked off twice.

Sixth-year veteran CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' top returning wide receiver. In 15 games last season, he led Dallas with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards (11.8 average) and six touchdowns. He had 16 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 65, with 54 first-down conversions and 537 yards after the catch. In a 30-24 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 27, he caught a season-high 13 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

