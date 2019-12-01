Eagles vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 93-63 run

The Philadelphia Eagles look to continue their mastery of AFC opponents when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles (5-6) are 42-26-1 against AFC opponents since the 2003 season, the fifth-highest inter-conference winning percentage (.616) in the NFL and best among NFC teams, while the Dolphins (2-9) have clinched their third straight losing season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 10 in the latest Eagles vs. Dolphins odds, up sharply after opening at 7.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Dolphins vs. Eagles picks of your own, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eagles vs. Dolphins spread: Eagles -10

Eagles vs. Dolphins over-under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Dolphins money line: Eagles -540, Dolphins +410

Eagles -540, Dolphins +410 PHI: Eagles are fifth in the league, allowing just 94 rushing yards per game

MIA: Dolphins' defense has recorded 13 sacks this season

The model knows Philadelphia's defense continues to be among the league's best. Since Week 8, it has held opposing quarterbacks to a combined 75.8 passer rating, the third lowest in the NFL behind Baltimore (71.3) and Cleveland (73.2). Since Week 8, the Eagles' defense ranks No. 1 in total yards allowed per game (265.8).

Defensively, Brandon Graham has been a beast. Since Week 4, he has sacked opposing quarterbacks a team-high 7.5 times, tied for fifth in the league and second among defensive ends in that span. For the season, he has 37 tackles, including 26 solo, 11 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

But just because Philadelphia has been tough on opposing offenses this season does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Dolphins spread on Sunday.

That's because Miami is 5-2 against the Eagles all-time at home. The Dolphins won the last meeting between the teams, claiming a 20-19 victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 15, 2015. Miami's defense has been improving each week since a slow start to the season. Since the bye week in Week 5, the Dolphins are 16th in passing defense (227.9 yards per game) and 13th in the league in third-down defense (36.1 percent).

Offensively, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has given the Dolphins a lift, completing 181-of-292 passes for 1,901 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has thrown seven touchdowns over the past five games and tossed his 200th career TD pass last week at Cleveland. He became just the 44th player in NFL history to throw for 200 touchdowns.

