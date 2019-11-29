Eagles vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 93-63 run

The Philadelphia Eagles look to stay in the chase for the NFC East Division title when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles (5-6), who are second in the division behind the 6-6 Dallas Cowboys, are 2-3 on the road this season, while the Dolphins (2-9) are 1-4 on their home field. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Dolphins lead the all-time series 8-6. Philadelphia is a 10-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Dolphins odds, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Eagles vs. Dolphins picks, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eagles vs. Dolphins spread: Eagles -10

Eagles vs. Dolphins over-under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Dolphins money line: Eagles -500, Dolphins +375

Eagles -500, Dolphins +375 PHI: Eagles are fifth in the league, allowing just 94 rushing yards per game

MIA: Dolphins' defense has recorded 13 sacks this season

The model knows that Philadelphia, currently going off at 80-1 Super Bowl odds in the latest NFL futures, is looking for its third straight winning season and eighth in the past 12 years. The Eagles have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, winning Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots, on Feb. 4, 2018.

Offensively, the Eagles are led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has completed 243-of-388 passes for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns. Wentz has thrown at least one touchdown in every game this season.

But just because Philadelphia has been tough on opposing offenses this season does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Dolphins spread on Sunday.

That's because Miami is 5-2 against the Eagles all-time at home. The Dolphins won the last meeting between the teams, claiming a 20-19 victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 15, 2015. Miami's defense has been improving each week since a slow start to the season. Since the bye week in Week 5, the Dolphins are 16th in passing defense (227.9 yards per game) and 13th in the league in third-down defense (36.1 percent).

Offensively, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has given the Dolphins a lift, completing 181-of-292 passes for 1,901 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has thrown seven touchdowns over the past five games and tossed his 200th career TD pass last week at Cleveland. He became just the 44th player in NFL history to throw for 200 touchdowns.

