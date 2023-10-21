Two of the NFL's best teams will collide when the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins square off on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles and Dolphins, who are both 5-1, share the best record in the league with three other teams. Philadelphia leads the NFC East, but is coming off its first loss of the season, a 20-14 setback to the Jets. Meanwhile, Miami sits atop the AFC East standings, one game ahead of the Bills. The Dolphins have won two in a row, beating the Giants and Panthers.

Kickoff from Lincoln Finacial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Dolphins spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. Dolphins over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Dolphins money line: Philadelphia -150, Miami +126

PHI: Eagles rank second in the league in rushing (150.0 yards per game)

MIA: Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring offense (37.2 points per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's offense has been unstoppable at Lincoln Financial Field recently. The Eagles have scored at least 31 points in their last four home games, including the playoffs. That streak is tied for the second-longest such streak in team history.

In addition, wide receiver A.J. Brown has been on a roll. The fifth-year wideout from Ole Miss has 564 receiving yards since Week 3. That's the most by any player in the NFL over that time. Last week, Brown hauled in seven receptions for 131 yards against the Jets.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami's offense has been historically potent to start the season. The Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards per game (316.8), rushing yards per game (181.8), passing touchdowns (15) and rushing touchdowns (15). They are the first team in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards per game and 180-plus rushing yards per game in any six-game span.

In addition, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't been as sharp to start this season. The 25-year-old Hurts already has thrown more interceptions (seven) in six games this year under coordinator Brian Johnson than he did all of last season (six) under coordinator Shane Steichen. Last week against the Jets, Hurts threw three interceptions, tying a career-high.

How to make Eagles vs. Dolphins picks

The model is leaning Over the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 57 points.

So who wins Eagles vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.