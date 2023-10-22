Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, it wouldn't have been shocking to hear both the Dolphins and Eagles hyped as potential Super Bowl contenders, if not opponents. Six weeks into the year, they're both atop their respective divisions, both among the best teams in their respective conferences, both looking to improve to 6-1. And yet their roads to this point -- to a highly anticipated Week 7 clash on "Sunday Night Football" -- have looked very different.

Miami, to put it simply, has been historic. From a 70-point showing in a 50-point win over the Broncos to another MVP-level start from Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, there isn't currently a more electric heavyweight in the NFL, and that's including the reigning champion Chiefs. The Eagles, meanwhile, have done more scratching and clawing for their nearly spotless record, which took a hit in Week 6, thanks to a turnover-ridden upset at the hands of the Jets. Banged up in the secondary and offensively streaky under a new play-caller, the Birds are technically favorites in their own stadium, but they've yet to hit their stride.

Which contender will confirm they're for real in Sunday's showdown? And how can you tune in? Find everything you need to know below, including key matchups and a prime-time prediction:

Keys to the game

Who's covering Tyreek? No one, probably, but you get the point. No. 1 corner Darius Slay is set to return from injury for the Eagles, and he could travel with the speedster. But anyone assigned to Hill will need help, and Philly's safety situation is suboptimal with starter Reed Blankenship likely to sit out. New defensive coordinator Sean Desai will need to get creative in rotating the defensive backfield, where rookie Sydney Brown could be forced into a pivotal role.

Can the Eagles win up front? This applies to both sides of the ball, with right tackle Lane Johnson questionable with an ankle injury. But it really matters on "D," where Philly may see the return of rookie Jalen Carter, whose pocket-wrecking physicality could be their best hope for getting Tagovailoa off his spot. If their battered secondary stands little chance against Miami's deep threats, then it stands to reason they'll load up on pressure to muddy up Tua's timing.

How much does Vic Fangio impact the game plan? The Dolphins' DC notably spent parts of 2022 advising the Eagles' defense, so he's at least partly familiar with Philly's makeup. His own current unit in Miami, however, has been rocky against the run, whereas the Eagles generally still thrive on the ground. Will Fangio one-up his old pals, or will Nick Sirianni and Co. take advantage of his tendencies instead?

Prediction

In this possible Super Bowl preview, it's surprisingly tough to bet on the team that's actually tasted the Super Bowl stage in recent years. While the Eagles enter as the NFL's No. 2 offense despite more hiccups than they experienced during Jalen Hurts' 2022 MVP candidacy, it's the Dolphins who far outweigh them in terms of big-play consistency right now. Maybe that's recency bias, after the Jets forced four Eagles turnovers in Week 6, but the numbers also back up the Miami hype; Mike McDaniel's squad comes to Lincoln Financial Field ranked No. 1 in total offense by both yards and points per game (37.2). All they do is move the ball.

Throw in the fact the Eagles will be working with a makeshift secondary thanks to injuries at slot corner and safety, and there's more reason to believe Tua Tagovailoa will be able to air it out as usual. As a whole, Philly's "D" has been tough and creative, but its strength has been more against the run (ranked No. 2) as opposed to the pass (No. 20). Now, does this mean the Dolphins are poised to blow out the Birds in their own stadium? Not so fast. The Eagles' defensive front has the horsepower to affect Tagovailoa's pocket, and on the flip side, D'Andre Swift and Co. have the burst to take advantage of Miami's middling run "D."

Couple that with the intangibles here -- like the Eagles playing motivated after an ugly loss to the Jets, or sporting beloved throwbacks in front of a prime-time home crowd, all with Jalen Hurts matched up against the guy who replaced him at Alabama -- and the ingredients are intact for Philly to make this an uglier, more physical contest, better-suited for their setup. Maybe Nick Sirianni leans back into the run, hoping to build long drives and control the flow of the night.

Even if he does, however, it only takes one play for someone like Tyreek Hill to break a game. And that's the difference, looking ahead. Could the Eagles pull this off? Sure. Are the Dolphins for real? That seems just as likely. Pick: Dolphins 34, Eagles 31