Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are now NFL starters leading two of the best teams in the league, but they were once college players sharing a locker room. The former Alabama teammates will meet again on Sunday -- this time as opponents.

While some people may be hyping up a matchup between these two, the quarterbacks themselves are treating it like any other game. Tagovailoa said they are both just going out there and trying to put their team in the best position to win.

"We'll probably see each other before the game to wish each other luck," Tua said (via NFL.com), "but at the end of the day, we're both trying to help our teams win. And I know that he's doing all that he can to help his offense be successful against our defense and I'm doing the exact same, trying to work hard to do the exact same to their defense."

Hurts played at Alabama starting in 2016 and Tagovailoa arrived in 2017.

Tagovailoa says he has "a lot of respect" for Hurts. Knowing how well he can play, the Miami quarterback expects Sunday to be a hard fought battle between two Super Bowl contenders, though Tagovailoa is consciously not thinking about it in championship terms.

"I got a lot of respect for Jalen. He's been a great competitor since I got there to Alabama. He's been a special player since I've been there, and he's been a special player throughout his entire college career," Tagovailoa said. "So I know it'll be a good game and I don't think of it as a Super Bowl preview or anything like that. I just think that this is another team that we're preparing for and in order for us to get to where we want to go to, we've got to play this game."

For the players, Miami's No. 1 has made it clear this is just any other game that they are trying to win.

"… It's one of those things where I know where he's at with his play, he knows where I'm at with my play," Tagovailoa said.

In the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Tagovailoa replaced Hurts, who was struggling, and led an epic comeback to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs. The winning touchdown pass in overtime was from Tagovailoa to current Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith.

Both got a chance to play in the SEC title game a year later. Tagovailoa had earned the starting job over Hurts in 2018, but when QB1 was sidelined during the game, it was QB2 that came in to save the day, just like the year before, but in reversed roles. Hurts led a comeback victory over Georgia, his final major mark on Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma.

Discussing the different ways he and Hurts got to where they are now, Tagovailoa said, "Yeah, I mean, there's different ways to skin the cat, right?"

"He went down a different road than I did to get to where I'm at. And he had to go down a different road to get to where he's at," Tagovailoa said of Hurts. "But like I said, I got a lot of respect for him -- who he is as a person who he is as a player and wish him the best of luck as we play him."

Here is a look at how the two quarterbacks stack up against each other so far this season:

Tua Tagovailoa Jalen Hurts Record 5-1 5-1 Passing Yards 1,876 1,542 Passing Attempts 197 213 Completion Percentage 71.1% 66.2% TDs (total) 14 12 Interceptions 5 7 Times sacked 6 14 Rushing Yards 21 253 Rushing Attempts 14 63

Kickoff is Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.