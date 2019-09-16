Eagles vs. Falcons final score: Julio Jones goes off, Philly ravaged by injuries in nail-biter

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles came into Week 2 having gone down to the wire in each of their previous two matchups, and Sunday night's anticipated NFC clash was no different.

Except the results most definitely were. After losing close games to the Eagles in the 2017 playoffs and 2018 season opener, the Falcons finally came out on top, overcoming three interceptions from Matt Ryan on their own turf to edge Carson Wentz and the Eagles in a 24-20 victory. Philadelphia was depleted by countless injuries, losing four of its top seven pass-catching targets early in Sunday night's prime-time affair, but threatened a fourth-quarter comeback before Ryan, Julio Jones and Dan Quinn's defense secured the team's first win of the season.

