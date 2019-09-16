Eagles vs. Falcons final score: Julio Jones goes off, Philly ravaged by injuries in nail-biter
Dan Quinn's Falcons finally pull out a close game against their bird rivals
The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles came into Week 2 having gone down to the wire in each of their previous two matchups, and Sunday night's anticipated NFC clash was no different.
Except the results most definitely were. After losing close games to the Eagles in the 2017 playoffs and 2018 season opener, the Falcons finally came out on top, overcoming three interceptions from Matt Ryan on their own turf to edge Carson Wentz and the Eagles in a 24-20 victory. Philadelphia was depleted by countless injuries, losing four of its top seven pass-catching targets early in Sunday night's prime-time affair, but threatened a fourth-quarter comeback before Ryan, Julio Jones and Dan Quinn's defense secured the team's first win of the season.
Relive Sunday night's entire Eagles-Falcons showdown right here:
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Grades: A+ for 49ers, F again for Miami
Here are the Week 2 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Mahomes shows he might be unstoppable
After a dominant showing in Oakland, the Chiefs QB is on pace to surpass his historic MVP season
-
Brees suffers hand injury, Teddy B in
The Saints lost their starting quarterback on Sunday early against the Rams
-
Vinatieri reportedly may retire
The Colts aren't ready to let him go though
-
Rudolph says he's ready if Ben can't go
Rudolph threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Roethlisberger Sunday vs. the...
-
Bears vs. Broncos live updates
Both Denver and Chicago look to avoid falling to 0-2