Eagles vs. Falcons odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 79-49 run

The Atlanta Falcons will try to bounce back from a sloppy season-opening loss when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last week against Minnesota, the Falcons committed three turnovers, allowed four sacks and lost 28-12 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggests. Atlanta rushed for just 73 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles are flying high after rallying from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Redskins, 32-27. Receiver DeSean Jackson caught eight balls for 154 yards and two touchdowns in his first game for Philadelphia since 2013. Kickoff for Sunday Night Football is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list Philadelphia as a two-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Falcons odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5.

The model has factored in that Philadelphia unveiled an explosive offense in Week 1. The Eagles rolled up 436 total yards, including 313 through the air, in their season-opening win over Washington. Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 28-of-39 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. On third down, he was 12-of-13 for 197 yards and three scores for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The model also has taken into consideration that the Eagles are deep at running back. Newly-acquired Jordan Howard and veteran Darren Sproles combined for 91 yards on 15 carries. Miles Sanders, a second round pick from Penn State, gained 25 yards on 11 carries and had a 21-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty. On Sunday Night Football, the backfield will meet a Falcons defense that allowed 172 rushing yards to Minnesota.

Even so, Philadelphia isn't guaranteed to cover the Eagles vs. Falcons spread on Sunday Night Football.

Atlanta should be confident facing a Philadelphia pass defense that was torched in Week 1. The Eagles gave up 370 passing yards and three touchdowns to Washington, which doesn't have nearly the offensive weapons as the Falcons. Quarterback Matt Ryan and receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are poised to have big games at home against the Eagles.

In addition, Jones has a history of success against Philadelphia. In his last five games against the Eagles, which includes the postseason, the wideout is averaging 133.8 receiving yards per game and has scored three touchdowns. In last season's game against Philadelphia, Jones burned the Eagles for 10 catches and 169 yards.

