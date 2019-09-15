Eagles vs. Falcons odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 79-49 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to go 2-0 on the young season when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. In Philadelphia's season opener against Washington, quarterback Carson Wentz, who was injured for much of last season, looked healthy in completing 28-of-39 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns to rally the Eagles from a 17-0 deficit to defeat the Redskins, 32-27. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off an ugly season opener against Minnesota in which they turned the ball over three times and gave up four sacks in a game that wasn't as close as the 28-12 final score suggests. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is one-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Falcons odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Falcons picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Philadelphia unveiled an explosive offense in Week 1. The Eagles rolled up 436 total yards, including 313 through the air, in their season-opening win over Washington. Wentz completed 28-of-39 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. On third down, he was 12-of-13 for 197 yards and three scores for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The model also has taken into consideration that the Eagles are deep at running back. Newly-acquired Jordan Howard and veteran Darren Sproles combined for 91 yards on 15 carries. Miles Sanders, a second round pick from Penn State, gained 25 yards on 11 carries and had a 21-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty. On Sunday Night Football, the backfield will meet a Falcons defense that allowed 172 rushing yards to Minnesota.

Even so, Philadelphia isn't guaranteed to cover the Eagles vs. Falcons spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Falcons' passing game, despite their anemic performance against Minnesota last week, has the edge going up against the Eagles' pass defense. Philadelphia doesn't have anyone that can lock down opposing receivers like Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes. That was evident when the Eagles allowed 370 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Redskins in Week 1. The Falcons have the pieces -- quarterback Matt Ryan, receivers Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper -- to do even more damage than Washington did.

Jones, in particular, could be in line for a big night. The Eagles have not been able to slow the big-bodied receiver, who has averaged 133.8 receiving yards per game and has scored three touchdowns over the last five contests against Philadelphia. Almost exactly a year ago, Jones torched the Eagles for 169 yards on 10 receptions.

