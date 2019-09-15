Eagles vs. Falcons odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from advanced model on 79-49 run

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to continue their dominance over the Atlanta Falcons when the two teams square off on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are going for their fourth win over Atlanta in less than three years. The streak began with a 24-15 win in November 2016 and continued with a 15-10 win in a divisional playoff game in January 2018. In last year's season opener, the Eagles beat the Falcons, 18-12. The Eagles (1-0) are coming off a 32-27 victory against Washington, while Atlanta (0-1) enters the game off a sloppy 28-12 loss to Minnesota. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a one-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Falcons odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Falcons picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into consideration that Philadelphia should be able to run the ball against Atlanta's defense. In the season opener, the Falcons allowed 4.5 yards per rush to the Vikings. Minnesota was so successful running the ball that the Vikings threw the ball just 10 times the entire game. With an offensive line that's far superior to Minnesota's and a deep stable of running backs that features Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have enough pieces to move the ball on the ground successfully.

The model also knows that Atlanta will be without starting right guard Chris Lindstrom. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lindstrom left the season opener with a broken left foot. He was being counted on heavily to upgrade a line that was a major area of concern in the offseason. Even with Lindstrom playing almost three quarters of the season opener, the Falcons allowed four sacks. Jamon Brown, a free agent signee, will start for Lindstrom against an Eagles front seven that's comparable to Minnesota's.

Even so, Philadelphia isn't guaranteed to cover the Eagles vs. Falcons spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Falcons' passing game, despite their anemic performance against Minnesota last week, has the edge going up against the Eagles' pass defense. Philadelphia doesn't have anyone that can lock down opposing receivers like Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes. That was evident when the Eagles allowed 370 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Redskins in Week 1. The Falcons have the pieces -- quarterback Matt Ryan, receivers Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley and tight end Austin Hooper -- to do even more damage than Washington did.

Jones, in particular, could be in line for a big night. The Eagles have not been able to slow the big-bodied receiver, who has averaged 133.8 receiving yards per game and has scored three touchdowns over the last five contests against Philadelphia. Almost exactly a year ago, Jones torched the Eagles for 169 yards on 10 receptions.

