The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) in a primetime tilt on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 2 NFL schedule. Both offenses have plenty of playmakers, but each club got off to a different start in 2024. In the Week 1 win over the Packers in Brazil, Philadelphia finished with 410 total yards of offense and averaged 5.5 yards per play. Meanwhile, Atlanta notched 226 total yards of offense and went 2-of-9 on third downs in an 18-10 home loss to the Steelers.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles odds vs. Falcons via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Falcons vs. Eagles 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Eagles vs. Falcons betting:

Eagles vs. Falcons spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Eagles vs. Falcons over/under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. Falcons money line: Eagles -243, Falcons +198

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H Over in 14 of their last 21 games

ATL: Falcons have hit the 4Q Under in six of their last nine away games

Eagles vs. Falcons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles' offense is one of the best units in the league. They have a plethora of pass-catchers who can create positive plays and move the chains. Receiver DeVonta Smith is a crafty route-runner. He is known as "Mr. Reliable" in Philly due to his secure hands and ability to step up in big moments. In Week 1, the Alabama product had seven catches for 84 yards. In his career with the Eagles, Smith has notched 247 receptions for 3,262 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.

Tight-end Dallas Goedert is another safety blanket for the Eagles. Goedert uses his size to box out defenders, but also as an asset as a blocker. Through seven NFL seasons, the 29-year-old notched 311 catches for 3,620 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons had a stout pass defense last season, ranking eighth in passing yards allowed (202.9). Cornerback A.J. Terrell is a long, athletic playmaker who thrives in man coverage. Terrell owns good ball skills to be disruptive. Last season, the Clemson product had 45 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and finished with a 74.6 coverage grade per PFF.

Safety Jessie Bates III is an agile and fluid playmaker who has a nose for being around the ball. Last season with the Falcons, the 27-year-old racked up career-highs in total tackles (132), pass deflections (11), and interceptions (6). Safety Justin Simmons is another ball hawk for the Falcons. Simmons has a strong range with top-notch play recognition skills. He has compiled 65 pass breakups and 30 interceptions in his career. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

So who wins Falcons vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Eagles spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.