Eagles vs. Falcons, score: Live game updates, highlights from Thursday night football

The 2018 NFL season is officially under way.

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, beginning their title defense with a rematch against the same team they defeated in their first playoff game last season. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will once again be under center for the Eagles, as Carson Wentz is still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered late last season. Wentz has not yet been cleared for contact, with the Eagles prioritizing their franchise passer's long-term health over the opener to the 2018 season.

The Falcons will attempt to rebound from their early playoff exit a year ago by going on the road and defeating the champs, which would allow them to get off to a strong start in one of the NFL's toughest divisions. Atlanta was one of three NFC South teams to make the playoffs last season, and the competition should be strong once again in the South this upcoming season. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and company surely want to improve on last season's offensive performance, when the Falcons fell off quite a bit from their spectacular 2016 campaign.

Can the Eagles begin their quest for a repeat with a victory, or will the Falcons deal Doug Pederson's crew their first loss since Week 17 of last season? In a few hours, we'll know the answer to the season's first important question. This should be loads of fun.

