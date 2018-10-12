Eagles vs. Giants final score, takeaways: Carson Wentz goes off as defending champs steamroll Giants

Everything went Philadelphia's way against the Giants on Thursday as they made off with a 34-13 victory. That result was just more of the same for Philadelphia, who also won the last time these teams played.

No one put up better numbers for Philadelphia than Carson Wentz, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wentz has been a consistent playmaker for Philadelphia as this was the 4th good game in a row from him. Alshon Jeffery was in the mix, too, providing Philadelphia with 2 touchdowns.

The Giants's defeat came about despite a quality game from Saquon Barkley, who picked up 130 yards on the ground and caught passes for 99 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Barkley's 50-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The win got Philadelphia back to even at 3-3. The Giants are on a three-game losing streak that has brought their record down to 1-5.

Philadelphia will take on Carolina at home at 1:00 p.m. next week. As for the Giants, they will face off against Atlanta.