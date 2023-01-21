The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are set to renew their historic rivalry at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, the first time the teams will meet in the playoffs since the 2000 season -- when the Giants beat the Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Philadelphia and New York have met in the postseason four times, with the Giants winning the first two matchups (1981, 2000) and the Eagles winning the past two matchups (2006, 2008).

Philadelphia earned the No. 1 seed -- and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs -- by finishing with the best record in the conference (14-3), while New York was the No. 6 seed in the playoffs (9-7-1) and advanced to the divisional round for the first time since winning Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season (thanks to a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings).

The Eagles won both matchups, 48-22 in Week 14 and 22-16 in Week 18, although New York rested its starters in Week 18 because it was already locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. In the 48-22 victory, the Eagles rushed for 253 yards and scored the most points ever against the Giants on the road.

Philadelphia leads the all time series, 92-88-2, including going 33-13 in their past 46 meetings against New York (since the Giants defeated the Eagles in the 2000 NFC divisional playoffs). Can the Giants turn the rivalry around Saturday? Will Philadelphia continue its dominance of New York?

Giants offensive line vs. Eagles pass rush

The Giants offensive line has improved in 2022, yet faces a huge test against the Eagles' pass rush. The Eagles had a 38% pressure rate this season, which was the second best in the NFL. Philadelphia finished the season with 70 sacks, tied for the third most by a team in a season in NFL history. The Eagles had four players finish the season with 10-plus sacks, with Haason Reddick leading the team with 16 and Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave each having 11.

New York allowed a pressure rate of 43%, the highest in the league. Philadelphia had seven sacks and 23 pressures in the Week 14 victory over New York (when both teams played their starters), which tied a season-high in pressures for the Eagles. The 53.5% pressure rate allowed was the second-highest pressure rate allowed by New York all season.

The Eagles will have their full contingent of pass rushers for Saturday's matchup while the Giants also have their starting offensive line intact. New York's offensive line can't be more inefficient than it was in Week 14.

Eagles run game vs. Giants run defense

The Eagles and Giants both have two of the best rushing attacks in football, with Philadelphia ranking fifth in rush yards per game (147.6) and first in rushing touchdowns (32). The Giants are fourth in rushing yards per game (147.8) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (21), yet there's a huge advantage that plays in the Eagles' favor.

New York ranks 31st in yards per attempt allowed (5.2) and 27th in yards per game allowed (144.2). The Giants allowed 253 yards to the Eagles in their Week 14 matchup, as Philadelphia averaged 8.2 yards per carry. Miles Sanders had 144 yards and averaged 8.5 yards per carry while Jalen Hurts finished with 77 yards and 11.0 yards per carry. The two combined for three touchdowns.

The Giants have allowed just 113.2 rush yards per game since that onslaught by the Eagles, even though Philadelphia gained 135 off New York in the Week 18 matchup.

Prediction

Is Hurts' shoulder good enough to have the Eagles offense clicking on all cylinders? That answer won't be clear until Saturday night, but Hurts not being on the injury report and getting that extra week of rest are excellent signs. The Eagles also have their contingent of starters ready for this one, with Avonte Maddox being the lone starter out (toe).

Philadelphia is more talented than New York, but the Giants are well coached and Daniel Jones is coming off his best game of the year. The Eagles defense is more aggressive than the Vikings and should take advantage of a susceptible Giants offensive line.

The Eagles will have to score early and often to take the Giants out of this one, carrying the momentum of the home crowd with them.

Eagles 34, Giants 21