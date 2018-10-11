Eagles vs. Giants: Live updates, score, results, highlights for Thursday's NFL game

The NFC East is typically one of the most competitive divisions in football, and this year appears to be no different. What's not the same this time around is the actual quality of the teams in the division. After five weeks, not a single team in the NFC East is over .500.

Washington leads the division at 2-2, while the Cowboys sit in second place with a 2-3 record. By virtue of a tiebreaker, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are in third place with their 2-3 mark, while the New York Giants are in the basement with a 1-4 record.

On Thursday night, the third and fourth-place teams in the division will look to get back on track as the Eagles are headed to East Rutherford, N.J. to take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Philly will be without running back Jay Ajayi, who tore his ACL last week and is done for the year. The Eagles will turn to a committee backfield in his place, and hope that Carson Wentz and the passing game can keep up the consistent improvement they've shown in the three games since he returned from his own ACL injury.

The Giants' offense may not be quite as banged up as that of the Eagles, but it has problems of its own. Even with Saquon Barkley looking like every bit the monster the Giants envisioned when selecting him No. 2 overall back in April, the offense still has not taken much of a step forward. Hopefully, for coach Pat Shurmur's sake, they can right the ship against a shakier-than-expect Eagles defense.

