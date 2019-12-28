Eagles vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from model on 95-65 roll

The Week 17 NFL schedule features an intriguing NFC East battle when the Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles visit Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. It's a matchup that will help shape the NFL playoff picture because the Eagles can clinch the NFC East, and the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, with a win.

Sportsbooks list the Eagles as 3.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds. Before making any Giants vs. Eagles picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times



Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Giants. The model is leaning over. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Giants vs. Eagles.

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles vs. Giants over-under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Eagles -214, Giants +177

PHI: Won and covered in back-to-back games

NYG: Covered the spread in three straight games

The model knows that the Giants have nothing to play for in terms of playoff positioning, but New York can take pride in a spoiler role. The Giants have won back-to-back games and, in Week 16 against Washington, Jones was electric, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdowns. He was flanked by elite-level production from Barkley.

Barkley is one of the more dynamic backs in the NFL, accumulating more than 1,300 total yards in only 12 games this season, and the Giants can threaten Philadelphia's defense in multiple ways. New York also has a top-10 rushing defense and above-average special teams play, with a bit of extra motivation to close the season with a home win over a hated rival.

Just because New York has a few dynamic players, doesn't mean it will cover the Eagles vs. Giants spread on Sunday.

The model also knows that Philadelphia has plenty of motivation, as the Eagles can clinch the NFC East title with a victory. The Eagles have an advantage through the air in this game, with the Giants struggling mightily in passing defense throughout the season and Wentz playing better recently.

Wentz is connecting on 68 percent of his passes over the last four contests, and he has accumulated 1,220 yards and nine touchdowns during that stretch. The Eagles also have the overall talent advantage and, for as much incentive as the Giants may have to play spoiler, Philadelphia knows it has a clear path to the postseason with a win.

So who wins Eagles vs. Giants?