The Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants in an NFC East battle on Sunday. The Eagles lead the division despite a modest 3-4-1 record, and Philadelphia has the rest advantage after a bye week. The Giants won their last outing, toppling Washington, and remain alive in the division race at 2-7. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a three-point road favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds. The over-under for total number of points expected to be scored, is up to 44.5 after opening at 41. Before locking in any Giants vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model below.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Giants. Here are the latest Giants vs. Eagles picks from SportsLine's model:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Back the Giants (+3). New York covers in 53 percent of simulations.

Eagles vs. Giants over-under: Take the over (44.5). SportsLine's model is projecting 45 total points.

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Take the Giants to win (+155). SportsLine's model says the Giants win 48 percent of the time, bringing value at these odds.

Why the Giants will cover

New York is above-average in both total defense (360 yards per game) and scoring defense (24.3 points per game), with a specialty in stopping the run. The Giants allow just 94.8 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL, and rank in the top five in allowing just 3.7 yards per carry.

New York also gets after the quarterback to the tune of 22 sacks already in 2020, and Philadelphia is the league's worst team at protecting the passer, giving up 32 sacks this season.

On the offensive side, the Giants have turnover issues, headlined by Daniel Jones and his troubles with overall ball security. However, the Eagles only have three interceptions this season, second-fewest in the NFL, and the Giants could find success in being aggressive to take advantage of that lack of defensive havoc.

Why the Over will hit

Neither defense in this matchup is elite. The Giants are giving up 24.3 points per game, while the Eagles are allowing an average of 25.6. Both those figures rank in the middle of the league. Points have been plentiful when these teams play in New York as well. The over has hit 10 of the last 11 times these teams have played at MetLife Stadium, including Dec. 29 of last year, when the teams combined for 51 points.

Both offenses should be close to full strength. The Eagles are hoping to have three important pieces back on offense: running back Miles Sanders, receiver Alshon Jeffery and tackle Lane Johnson.

