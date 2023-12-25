The Philadelphia Eagles will try to stop their late-season skid when they host the rival New York Giants as part of the 2023 Christmas Day schedule at Lincoln Financial Field. After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles (10-4) have lost three in a row and fallen to second in the NFC East. Philadelphia is the second team in NFL history to start a season 10-1 and then lose three in a row, joining the 1986 Jets. Meanwhile, the Giants (5-9) are coming off a 24-6 loss to the Saints and are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention.



Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -13.5

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 43 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -879, New York +583

PHI: WR A.J. Brown ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,314)

NYG: Giants are tied for the NFL lead in punts (81)

Why the Eagles can cover

The model knows that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a threat both running and passing the ball. The NFL MVP candidate ranks second in the league in touchdowns accounted for (33), behind only Buffalo's Josh Allen (37). Hurts has 14 rushing touchdowns this year, tying him with Cam Newton (2011) for the NFL single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

In addition, Philadelphia has dominated the head-to-head series against New York recently. The Eagles have won 16 of the last 19 matchups against the Giants. Since 2014, Philadelphia also has won 10 straight home games against New York, including a 38-7 victory over the Giants in an NFC Division Round playoff game last season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has been a pleasant surprise since being forced into the lineup. An undrafted rookie who played at Syracuse and Illinois, DeVito has thrown seven touchdowns against only one interception in the five games he has started this season. New York is 3-2 in those games.

DeVito and the rest of the New York offense face a Philadelphia defense that has struggled all year. The Eagles have allowed 24.4 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the league. During their three-game losing streak, they are allowing 31.7 points per game; only the Commanders (36.5) have given up more over that time. See which team to pick here.

