Teams on opposite ends of the NFC East standings face off in NFL Week 18 as the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) host the New York Giants (3-13) on CBS and Paramount+. The Eagles have already locked in the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture and are expected to sit several starters in preparation for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a surprising 45-33 win against the Indianapolis Colts but are looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft following another disappointing season.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.

How to watch Giants vs. Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Eagles vs. Giants time: 1 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Giants TV channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Giants streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Giants vs. Eagles

Before tuning into Sunday's Eagles vs. Giants game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Eagles vs. Giants, the model is backing Philadelphia to cover the spread. Even with Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' big guns expected to sit out on Sunday, Philly still has a good chance of winning against a team that is 4-11-1 against the spread and 2-11-1 ATS as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have also defeated the Giants once already this season, notching a 28-3 victory as 3-point favorites in Week 7. New York has lost six of the last seven meetings with Philadelphia, in addition to not winning in Philadelphia since 2013. Even without most or all of their starters, the model is backing the Eagles to cover as favorites in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

