Eagles vs. Giants odds: Thursday Night Football picks and predictions from proven model on 58-40 roll

Expect another hard-hitting, bone-rattling contest between heated divisional rivals on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6. It's raining at MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET in a crucial game for both squads. Precipitation is expected throughout the night and a flash flood watch is in effect, adding even more drama to a hotly-anticipated game. Philly has won seven of the last eight in the series, but the Giants played them tough last season, dropping both decisions by one score. Philadelphia opened as a 2.5-point road favorite and is laying just one in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped slightly from 45 to 44.

The model knows that Carson Wentz is beginning to find his form three games back from a serious ACL injury. He has already tossed five touchdown passes on 914 yards. Expect him to look early and often for tight end Zach Ertz, the Pro Bowler who leads the Eagles with 41 receptions. Ertz has 437 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown of the season against the Vikings last week. With Alshon Jeffery returning to form, Wentz has a second-tier wideout capable of splitting safeties at 14.4 yards per grab. The signal caller will also need strong games from Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor, who can line up wide or in the slot.

Just because the Eagles have been flying high doesn't mean they'll cover on "Thursday Night Football" on the road.

Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson may sit with an ankle injury. When news broke that Johnson would likely be sidelined for Thursday Night Football, the line began falling. Johnson was a Pro Bowler last season and first team All-Pro.

And New York has started to heat up. The Giants topped 30 points for the first time in 37 regular-season games last week, albeit in a loss. The offense has shown signs of life, with Eli Manning logging his first 300-yard game of the season, raising his total to 1,381 yards and six touchdowns. While Manning will be eyeing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defenses this season have made a formidable effort to keep his yards after the catch in check. No. 13 is fifth in receiving yards at 462, but is averaging just 11.8 per catch.

The Giants came out swinging after going down 17-3 to the Panthers. Beckham threw a 57-yard touchdown to running back Saquon Barkley on a trick play and the Giants took a 31-30 lead with 1:08 remaining before Gano's heroics ended the game.

