Eagles vs. Giants odds: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by advanced model on 58-40 run

It's raining at MetLife Stadium, with more expected throughout Thursday Night Football between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. So much rain will fall, in fact, that a flash flood watch is in effect. It's been a turbulent start to the season for both teams too. After Sunday's home loss to the Vikings, the Eagles already have as many losses this season as they did in all of 2017. Big Blue was on the verge of a huge upset in Carolina before Graham Gano's game-winning, 63-yard field goal dropped them to 1-4. Expect these seething rivals to come out fired up in a still-winnable NFC East. The Eagles opened as 2.5-point road favorites, but heavy action on the Giants and questions about the Eagles' offensive line pushed the line all the way down to -1. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped slightly from 45 to 44.5.

The model knows that Carson Wentz is beginning to find his form three games back from a serious ACL injury. He has already tossed five touchdowns and has 914 yards passing. Expect him to look early and often for tight end Zach Ertz, the Pro Bowler who leads the Eagles with 41 receptions. Ertz has 437 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown of the season against the Vikings last week.

The Eagles, despite their offensive struggles, still field an elite defense that ranks seventh in points allowed (20.8) and 10th in yards allowed (343.2). Jordan Hicks (40 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and Fletcher Cox (3 sacks) likely will cause plenty of disruption versus the Giants' mediocre offensive line.

Just because the Eagles have been flying high doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football on the road.

Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson may sit with an ankle injury. When news broke that Johnson would likely be sidelined for Thursday Night Football, the line began falling. Johnson was a Pro Bowler last season and first team All-Pro.

And the Giants are finally clicking offensively, as quarterback Eli Manning spreads the ball around to Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and rookie sensation Saquon Barkley. Beckham even threw a touchdown to Barkley last week on a trick play. Evan Engram was ruled out of Thursday Night Football with a knee injury after being limited in practice.

Moreover, history says the Giants have a very good chance to cash. The last four meetings between the Eagles and Giants have been decided by five or fewer points.

