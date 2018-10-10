Eagles vs. Giants odds: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from advanced model on 58-40 roll

"Thursday Night Football" features a classic rivalry game as the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off devastating two-point losses. While the Eagles nearly recovered a muffed onside kick that would have set them up for a winning drive, Big Blue was done in by a last-second 63-yard field goal by Carolina's Graham Gano. The Eagles opened as 2.5-point road favorites and are laying three in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped slightly from 45 to 44. Before you lock in any Giants vs. Eagles picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continues to improve since his return from a 2017 ACL injury. He's completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns.

The loss of Jay Ajayi to a torn ACL is a devastating blow to Philadelphia's ground attack, but the Eagles do have game-tested backups to pick up the slack. Corey Clement is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has hit pay dirt once. He's also stealthy when it comes to sneaking out of the backfield on screen plays, grabbing eight balls for 74 yards in limited action. Wendell Smallwood is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scored last week.

Just because the Eagles have been flying high doesn't mean they'll cover on "Thursday Night Football" on the road.

Last Sunday, the Giants topped 30 points for the first time in 37 regular-season games, albeit in a loss. The offense has shown signs of life, with Eli Manning logging his first 300-yard game of the season, raising his total to 1,381 yards and six touchdowns. While Manning will be eyeing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defenses this season have made a formidable effort to keep his yards after the catch in check. No. 13 is fifth in receiving yards at 462, but is averaging just 11.8 per catch.

The Giants came out swinging after going down 17-3 to the Panthers. Beckham threw a 57-yard touchdown to running back Saquon Barkley on a trick play and the Giants took a 31-30 lead with 1:08 remaining before Gano's heroics ended the game.

