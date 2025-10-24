It was just two weeks ago that the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the rival New York Giants. And boy, did the fans wearing blue at MetLife Stadium leave happy. Gone was the deflating feeling of watching Saquon Barkley tote the rock in green, replaced with the undeniable fervor of New York's new playmakers: quarterback Jaxson Dart and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo, whose bruising persistence powered the G-Men to a stunning 34-17 rout of the Birds.

Since then, the two sides have gone in opposite directions. The Eagles rebounded from the NFC East upset to edge the Minnesota Vikings on the road, opening up their dormant passing game in the process. The Giants, meanwhile, looked poised for another magical victory against the Denver Broncos, only to squander a 19-point fourth-quarter lead to fall to 2-5.

Now, it's time for the division foes to meet again, this time in the City of Brotherly Love.

Bet Eagles vs. Giants at Bet365 Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets using the bonus code CBSBET365:

Here's everything you need to know to catch Eagles-Giants Round 2, including key matchups and our prediction:

Where to watch Eagles vs. Giants live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)



Key questions

Getty Images

Can the Eagles contain Jaxson Dart on the ground? Statistically, Dart isn't throwing the ball that much more efficiently than Russell Wilson, the aging veteran he replaced. He is, however, extending and finishing drives with more authority. That's partly due to his mobility, as he's totaled 16 first downs and three scores as a rusher. Last time he was up against Philadelphia, he ran a season-high 13 times. But now the Eagles also have Nakobe Dean, a punishing run stuffer, back in play at linebacker.

Statistically, Dart isn't throwing the ball that much more efficiently than Russell Wilson, the aging veteran he replaced. He is, however, extending and finishing drives with more authority. That's partly due to his mobility, as he's totaled 16 first downs and three scores as a rusher. Last time he was up against Philadelphia, he ran a season-high 13 times. But now the Eagles also have Nakobe Dean, a punishing run stuffer, back in play at linebacker. Will the Giants' defense be at full strength? Jalen Hurts was harassed a good deal by Shane Bowen's front seven during the last meeting of these teams, with Brian Burns tallying two of his nine sacks on the 2025 season. Burns is set to remain in the lineup as New York's top edge rusher, but he missed the start of this week's practice with a hip injury. Fellow starters Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland, two of the Giants' top additions on the back end, are also nursing injuries.

Jalen Hurts was harassed a good deal by Shane Bowen's front seven during the last meeting of these teams, with Brian Burns tallying two of his nine sacks on the 2025 season. Burns is set to remain in the lineup as New York's top edge rusher, but he missed the start of this week's practice with a hip injury. Fellow starters Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland, two of the Giants' top additions on the back end, are also nursing injuries. Can Saquon Barkley finally find running room? Everyone should've expected at least some drop-off from Barkley after his monster 2,000-yard Eagles debut, but we're now seven games into his encore and the ex-Giants star has yet to really hit a home run on the ground. He only got 12 carries during the last matchup with New York, but this time should be different as the Eagles come off a pass-heavy script against Minnesota. And the Giants rank in the bottom 10 when it comes to run defense.

You can bet Eagles vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

X factor to watch

Dallas Goedert PHI • TE • #88 TAR 36 REC 27 REC YDs 261 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

A.J. Brown makes the headlines and DeVonta Smith makes just as many highlight-reel grabs, but do you know which Eagles pass catcher leads the club in receiving touchdowns? Yep, that's right: Dallas Goedert. The tough tight end has quietly emerged as one of Jalen Hurts' favorite red-zone outlets this year, already matching his career high in scores. And he was the go-to target against the Giants in Week 6, leading both sides with nine catches for 110 yards. After a quiet day against the Vikings while Brown and Smith took turns going deep, Goedert could be due for another big stat line, provided a calf injury doesn't slow him too much.

Prediction

The Giants sure seem like a different team now than they did in, say, mid-September. As Jalen Hurts put it this week, they have a "definite spark" of late, and it was on clear display the last time these two clashed. Granted, the Eagles were on the road on a short week, but thanks mostly to Dart and Skattebo, and also that deep defensive front, New York thoroughly outmuscled and outcoached the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 6. They carried some of that juice into the start of their dramatic loss to Denver.

Will they be motivated to erase the stink of surrendering 33 points to the Broncos to end their last game? Perhaps. But actually making good on that plan while traveling to Philadelphia is a different story. The Eagles finally put together a playoff-caliber aerial attack in Minnesota, but they might not even need that kind of fireworks show to exact revenge here. Barkley is overdue for a meaningful performance, and Vic Fangio's defense has the tenacious Jalen Carter back in action, which wasn't the case last time.

Pick: Eagles 29, Giants 21 | Eagles -7.5, Over 43.5