A classic NFC East matchup takes place on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants in a key NFL Week 14 rivalry game at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles (11-1) own the best record in the NFL and a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) in the NFC East standings. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie on Sunday. The Giants (7-4-1) are in third place in the division. If the season ended today, they would be the second wild card team out of the NFC.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -7

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -320, New York +250

PHI: Eagles lead the NFL in pass defense (178.5 passing yards per game)

NYG: RB Saquon Barkley ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards (1,055)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league. The Eagles give up just 296.4 total yards per game, which ranks second behind only the 49ers. Philadelphia leads the league in pass defense, allowing just 178.5 yards per game.

In addition, the Eagles face a New York defense that has struggled over the last five games. Over that stretch, the Giants are giving up 24.4 points per game. By contrast, the defense gave up just 18.6 points per game over the first seven games of the season.

Why the Giants can cover

Saquon Barkley is having one of the best seasons of any running back in the NFL. The 25-year-old back ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards (1,055) and has produced his third career 1,000-yard rushing season and first since 2019. He also is fifth in yards from scrimmage (1,296).

In addition, Kayvon Thibodeaux is surging. The fifth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Thibodeaux has seven quarterback hits in his last two games versus just three in his first eight games of the season. Last week against the Commanders, he got his second career sack.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

Now, the model has broken down Giants vs. Eagles from every angle. The model is leaning Over the point total.

