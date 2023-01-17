A spot in the NFC Championship Game will be on the line when the Philadelphia Eagles host the rival New York Giants in a Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday. The Eagles (14-3) tied the Chiefs for the best record in the NFL during the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Giants (10-7-1) are coming off a 31-24 upset over the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend. The victory was the franchise's first in the playoffs since the Super Bowl in February 2012.

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -7.5

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles led the league in sacks during the regular season (70)

NYG: Giants ranked fourth in rushing during the regular season (148.2 yards per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has dominated the series against New York recently. The Eagles have won the last three meetings and 11 of the last 13 between the teams. That includes two victories against the Giants this season, a 48-22 blowout in Week 14 and a 22-16 win just two weeks ago.

In addition, running back Boston Scott has been a Giant-killer in his career. The fifth-year vet has scored 17 touchdowns in 58 career games, but 10 of those touchdowns have come against New York. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight career games against the Giants.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a historic performance in the Wild Card win over Minnesota. The 25-year-old, who will be a free agent in the offseason, completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards on 17 carries. With the performance he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and at least 70 rushing yards in a playoff game.

In addition, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has struggled against the blitz this season. Hurts ranked 26th in Expected Points Added per drop-back during the regular season when facing the blitz. That bodes well for a New York defense that blitzed more than any other defense in the NFL (44% of snaps).

