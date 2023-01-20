At least one NFC East team will advance to next week's NFC Championship Game when the Philadelphia Eagles host the rival New York Giants in a Divisional Round playoff matchup on Saturday. The Eagles (14-3) won the division and earned the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Giants (10-7-1) finished third in the division and earned the No. 6 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs. With the Cowboys (13-5) also reaching the Divisional Round, the NFC East is the only division to have three teams in the Divisional Round since realignment.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.



The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.



The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Giants and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -7.5

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles led the league in sacks during the regular season (70)

NYG: Giants ranked fourth in rushing during the regular season (148.2 yards per game)

Eagles vs. Giants picks: See picks here



Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has dominated the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field over the last decade. The Eagles have won the last nine games against New York in Philadelphia, with the average score being 26-15. The Giants have not won at Lincoln Financial Field since Week 8 of the 2013 season.

In addition, receiver DeVonta Smith enters the 2023 NFL playoff bracket on a roll. The former Heisman Trophy winner has at least five receptions and 60 receiving yards in six straight games, the longest streak in franchise history since at least 1950. He finished the regular season with 95 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, all career-highs. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York has a big-play receiver in Darius Slayton. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ranked seventh in the league in yards per reception (15.7) during the regular season. He also led the Giants in receiving yards for the third time in the last four years and has a career-best four games this season with at least 80 receiving yards.

In addition, New York's defense will have three key players available that it did not have in the Week 18 game against Philadelphia. Lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Adoree' Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney all sat out the regular season finale, which was a meaningless game for the Giants. Despite being shorthanded, the defense held the Eagles to just 22 points in a six-point loss. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

Now, the model has broken down Giants vs. Eagles from every angle. The model is leaning Over the point total. It also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL playoff picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Giants vs. Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.