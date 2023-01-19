Two of the league's top rushing offenses will collide when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants square off in a Divisional Round game during the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday. The Giants (10-7-1) finished the regular season fourth in the NFL in rushing at 148.2 yards per game. The Eagles (14-3) were just behind in fifth at 147.6. Philadelphia led the league in rushing touchdowns with 32, eight more than second place Dallas, while New York was fourth with 21. The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the NFC Championship Game to face either the 49ers or Cowboys.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.



The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.



The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Giants and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -7.5

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles led the league in sacks during the regular season (70)

NYG: Giants ranked fourth in rushing during the regular season (148.2 yards per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has dominated the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field over the last decade. The Eagles have won the last nine games against New York in Philadelphia, with the average score being 26-15. The Giants have not won at Lincoln Financial Field since Week 8 of the 2013 season.

In addition, receiver DeVonta Smith enters the 2023 NFL playoff bracket on a roll. The former Heisman Trophy winner has at least five receptions and 60 receiving yards in six straight games, the longest streak in franchise history since at least 1950. He finished the regular season with 95 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, all career-highs.

Why the Giants can cover

New York has one of the best running backs in the league, Saquon Barkley. The fifth-year running back ranked fourth in the NFL during the regular season in rushing yards (1,312) and fifth in yards from scrimmage (1,650). In last week's Wild Card win over the Vikings, he had 109 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

In addition, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is still dealing with an injury to his right shoulder. One of the leading candidates for the NFL MVP Award, Hurts ended the regular season with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 more scores. However, he suffered a right shoulder sprain in Week 15 against the Bears and did not return to action until Week 18, when he averaged a season-worst 1.4 yards per rush on nine carries.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

