The Philadelphia Eagles will try to extend their recent dominance over the New York Giants when the two NFC East rivals collide in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday. The Eagles (14-3) have won the last three meetings and 11 of the last 13 between the teams. That includes two victories against the Giants (10-7-1) this season, a 48-22 blowout in Week 14 and a 22-16 win just two weeks ago. Philadelphia also has won the last nine games against New York at Lincoln Financial Field. The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the NFC Championship Game to face either the 49ers or Cowboys.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is an eight-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.



The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.



The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Giants and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -8

Eagles vs. Giants over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles led the league in sacks during the regular season (70)

NYG: Giants ranked fourth in rushing during the regular season (148.2 yards per game)

Eagles vs. Giants picks: See picks here



Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles ranked third during the regular season in scoring offense (28.1 points per game) and total offense (389.1 yards per game). Philadelphia broke the franchise's single-season record for most points in a season with 477, besting the mark of 474 set by the 2014 team.

One of the offense's biggest weapons has been receiver A.J. Brown. Acquired from the Titans in the offseason, Brown tied for third in the league during the regular season in touchdown receptions (11) and ranked fourth in receiving yards (1,496). His receiving yardage total broke Mike Quick's single-season record of 1,409 yards set in 1983. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York's rushing attack has a strong matchup going up against Philadelphia's run defense. The Eagles allowed 4.4 yards per carry to running backs during the regular season, which ranked 16th in the league. That bodes well for Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who ranked fourth in the NFL during the regular season in rushing yards (1,312) and scored two touchdowns in last week's Wild Card win over the Vikings.

In addition, New York quarterback Daniel Jones has done an excellent job of taking care of the ball this season. In 17 starts (including the playoffs), Jones has turned the ball over just eight times. His 0.43 turnovers per game ratio is the best in the league among 33 qualified quarterbacks, while his 11 starts with zero turnovers are the most in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Giants picks

Now, the model has broken down Giants vs. Eagles from every angle. The model is leaning Over the point total. It also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL playoff picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Giants vs. Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.