Thursday Night Football heads east after a fortnight on the West Coast, with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, two NFC East rivals, going head to head in a matchup that looks a little lopsided at first glance. But if last week -- and really, every Thursday night this year -- taught us anything, it's not to count out an undermanned division rival on a short week.

We've seen the 49ers beat the Rams as massive underdogs, the Cowboys hang with these same Eagles in Week 1, the Cardinals take the Seahawks to overtime and the Dolphins come close to taking out the Bills before losing (but still covering). In short, Thursday games are weird, always have been, always will be. Proceed with the appropriate caution.

Obviously, one of the big stories here is the Saquon Barkley revenge game. Barkley, of course, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, left and signed with the Eagles, won a Super Bowl, did all the stuff Giants fans thought he'd do in New York, and so on. There's also been notable friction between Barkley and the Giants in the media.

Top straight bet (spread, money line or total)

Giants +7.5

The trends and history all say not to mess with New York for this one. The Giants are on an eight-game losing streak in their own division, the longest in the NFL by any team within its own division. The last time the Giants beat the Eagles in primetime, Donovan McNabb was under center for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 3-0 all time on Thursday night against the Giants. Philadelphia has beaten New York by an average of 12.5 points per game in their last 11 primetime matchups, which, obviously would cover this spread.

Buck the trends, I say! This Eagles team is a little different -- Philly ranks 30th in yards per game and 29th in yards per play (4.4). The Eagles are 31st in passing yards per game. They're one of two teams, along with the 2016 Raiders, to start the season 4-1 while being out-gained in total yardage in every single game.

In other words, they're ripe for a little scare here on the road against a fairly desperate Giants team with a young quarterback who provides the offense a spark and can utilize his mobiiity to avoid the Eagles pass rush.

I think Brian Daboll cooks up some designed runs for Jaxson Dart, the Giants don't commit a slew of wildly avoidable turnovers like they did last week against the Saints and the G-men keep it close on Thursday night.

Eagles vs. Giants player props

Jalin Hyatt Over 17.5 receiving yards

Darius Slayton is out for this one (and obviously Malik Nabers is sidelined), so the depth chart is going to have to step up and perform. Hyatt is a really nice deep threat who hasn't been used much at all this season, although he did get three targets against the Saints. In other words, when he's forced on the field, he's going to get some looks.

They're likely designed deep balls, which means maybe a lower chance of him catching them (his receptions prop is 1.5 and juiced to the Under), but we just need him to haul in one to cash this Over with haste. I wouldn't be shocked if he was targeted down the field on the first drive with the goal of giving the offense and the crowd a spark.

A.J. Brown Over 4.5 receptions

I have an inkling we could get a little bit of a shootout here and also that we get a little bit of a squeaky wheel game for A.J. Brown, who was completely nullified against Denver and Pat Surtain. All the Eagles passing production went through DeVonta Smith last week after both were "quietly loud" about their lack of involvement in the offense.

The Giants don't offer that same sort of shutdown defensive production on the back end and Brown is due for a bit of a blowup game, or at the very least a handful of targets. It's easier to attack the Giants through the air if the pass protection holds up, and Brown should be the primary beneficiary after a slow start to the season.

Saquon Barkley Over 17.5 carries

Barkley popped up on the injury report this week, but there was no way the former Giants star was going to miss this matchup against his old team. The Eagles only gave him six carries last week in a loss and even if the carries don't necessarily translate to meaningful yards behind this offensive line, Barkley will get the workload.

There's also the out here that Philly has a halftime lead and leans into Barkley after not doing so last week and letting the Broncos come back. I don't mind his yardage prop either as it's much lower than the ridiculous numbers we were seeing last year, but would probably lean on rush/receiving combo instead of pure rushing yards if I took it.

TNF anytime touchdown scorer props

When he's on the field, the Eagles love looking for Goedert in and around the end zone. He's tied for third for tight end targets inside the 10-yard line (only Hunter Henry and Theo Johnson have more) and has converted all three of his targets into a touchdown when they look his way close to the goal line.

At these odds, Goedert is an easy look here and should be in heavy consideration for first touchdown scorer as well.

Theo Johnson +400

I mean, see above? Theo Johnson scored twice for the Giants last week, they're down their top two playmakers, Dart loves looking his way near the end zone and he's caught two of his four targets inside the 10-yard line for touchdowns. Philly is likely to focus on Johnson a little more, especially on early trips down near the goal line, but at 4-1 I'll absolutely pull the trigger here.