The Philadelphia Eagles will have revenge on their mind when they host the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon during the Week 8 NFL schedule. Philadelphia was stunned by New York on the road two weeks ago, falling in a 34-17 final. The Eagles were 7.5-point favorites in that game, and they are 7-point favorites at DraftKings for Sunday's rematch.

They bounced back from that loss with a 28-22 win over the Vikings last week, while the Giants blew a 19-0 fourth-quarter lead against the Broncos. The over/under for total points scored is 43.5, which is three points higher than the closing line two weeks ago. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over, along with the Eagles to cover the spread and quarterback Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown for a same-game parlay.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Eagles vs. Giants SGP betting picks for NFL Week 8 (odds subject to change):

Eagles -7 (-110)

Over 43.5 points (-120)

Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer (-120)

Combining the model's three Giants vs. Eagles picks into a same-game parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +360 (risk $100 to win $360).

Eagles -7 (-110, DraftKings)

Philadelphia was a 7.5-point road favorite in the first meeting, suggesting that the Eagles would be favored by more than 10 points at home. However, based on that outcome, they are only a one-touchdown favorite this week, creating value for their backers. They got back on track with a win at Minnesota last week, as Hurts had 326 passing yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, New York had an extremely deflating loss, blowing a 19-0 fourth-quarter lead at Denver. SportsLine's model has the Eagles covering the spread 55% of the time in its latest simulations.

Over 43.5 points (-120, DraftKings)



New York's offense has improved dramatically with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and rookie running back Cam Skattebo, scoring 66 combined points the last two weeks. Philadelphia has scored at least 17 points in every game this season, cracking the 30-point mark multiple times. Hurts is coming off one of his best passing performances of the season, and he will be laser-focused with revenge on his mind this week. The model is projecting 48 total points, with the Over cashing 60% of the time.

Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer (-120, DraftKings)

Hurts has scored five touchdowns in seven games this season, including one against the Giants two weeks ago. The Eagles remain nearly unstoppable anytime they get inside the five-yard line, which results in many touchdown runs for Hurts. He had two rushing touchdowns last October against New York and has four total touchdown runs in his last four games against the Giants. The model has him scoring 76% of the time on Sunday, while the implied odds are just 55%.