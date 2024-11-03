The Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) look to stay hot as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) in NFL Week 9 action on CBS and Paramount+. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have won three straight games coming out of their Week 5 bye, most recently topping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17. Things aren't going as well for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who have lost two of their last three games including a 30-27 defeat to the Green Bay Packers the last time out. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Eagles vs. Jaguars time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Eagles

Before tuning into Sunday's Eagles vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Eagles vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Philadelphia to cover the spread. The Jaguars kept things close with the Packers in Week 8, but they will be tested yet again against an Eagles team that plays well at home.

Philadelphia has a top-10 defense that will make it difficult for Lawrence to move the ball down the field. Meanwhile, Hurts is playing his best football of the year and scored three rushing touchdowns in Week 8 alone. He and wide receiver A.J. Brown have been clicking ever since the bye and should stay hot up against the second-worst passing defense in the league.

