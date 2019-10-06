Eagles vs. Jets odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer simulation

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep the momentum going after upsetting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on the road 10 days ago. Now, the Eagles will look to knock off the New York Jets, who have yet to win a game this season. In their Week 3 defeat to the New England Patriots, the Jets managed just 105 total yards of offense. The Jets are just 1-7 in their last eight games on the road, while the Eagles are 4-1 in their last five games at home. The Eagles enter Sunday's showdown as 14-point favorites in the Eagles vs. Jets odds, with the over-under for total points scored at 43.5, down one from the opener. Before you make any Jets vs. Eagles picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account that the Jets will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold again on Sunday. Darnold will miss his third consecutive game after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, which means Luke Falk will get the start for New York. During his two games filling in for Darnold, Falk has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 296 yards and one interception.

The model knows how well Philadelphia plays New York at home. In fact, the Eagles are 5-0 in their last five meetings against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will make their running game a major point of emphasis early and often against the Jets on Sunday. Last week against the Packers, running back Jordan Howard carried the ball 15 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Howard also recorded three receptions for 28 yards and another score. Rookie running back Miles Sanders also had success against Green Bay, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Philadelphia's defense has struggled early this season, allowing at least 24 points in all four games. The Eagles have also been susceptible to the pass, allowing 323.8 passing yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. However, New York enters Sunday's showdown with the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, averaging just 131 yards through the air.

