The Philadelphia Eagles will commence their 2022 NFL preseason when they face the New York Jets on Friday in their only exhibition game at home. Philadelphia posted a 9-8 record in Nick Sirianni's first year as head coach and earned a wild-card berth after missing the playoffs in 2020. The Jets are coming off their sixth consecutive losing season after going 4-13 in coach Robert Saleh's first year at the helm. New York is 11-5-1 in the preseason against the Eagles since 2004 after the clubs played to a 31-31 tie in 2021.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is listed as pick'em in the latest Eagles vs. Jets odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 36.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007.

In addition, Hunt has gone 35-19-1 on his last 55 NFL picks involving the Eagles, returning $1,391. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Jets spread: Pick'em

Eagles vs. Jets over-under: 36 points

Eagles vs. Jets money line: Philadelphia -120, New York +100

PHI: Eagles have won only two of their last 12 preseason games (2-9-1)

NYJ: Jets are unbeaten in their last four preseason contests (3-0-1)

Why the Eagles can cover



Sirianni has not ruled out giving No. 1 quarterback Jalen Hurts playing time, but don't expect anything more than one series on Friday after the 24-year-old took a total of 10 snaps last preseason. Gardner Minshew will see more action as he begins his second season as Hurts' backup. The 27-year-old started 20 games for Jacksonville over two campaigns before joining the Eagles last year, when he completed 41-of-60 pass attempts for 439 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in four contests (two starts).

The battle for the third-string job between Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong will be one of Sirianni's main focuses in this matchup. Undrafted out of the University of San Diego, the 25-year-old Sinnett spent time on Miami's roster over the past two seasons after being cut by Tampa Bay in 2020. He was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia last October but did not appear in a game. Also undrafted, the 22-year-old Strong threw for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns with eight picks in 12 contests last year at the University of Nevada.

Why the Jets can cover

Zach Wilson begins his second season after being selected out of BYU with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old missed three games and led New York to only three wins during his rookie campaign as he completed just 55.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Wilson, who likely will play only a series or two on Thursday, did not have many quality targets at his disposal, a problem the Jets attempted to address during the offseason.

New York obtained a potential top-flight receiver in this year's draft in Garrett Wilson, who was taken with the 10th overall pick. The 22-year-old had a strong year at Ohio State in 2021, hauling in 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games. The Jets' tight ends combined to make 50 catches for 534 yards and three scores last season, so the team significantly upgraded at the position by bringing in C.J. Uzomah (49-493-5 with Cincinnati) and Tyler Conklin (61-593-3 with Minnesota) as free agents, and the duo could get some work against the Eagles.

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

