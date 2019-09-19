Eagles vs. Lions: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Eagles vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 1-1-0; Detroit 1-0-1
What to Know
Detroit will square off against Philadelphia on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The odds don't look promising for Detroit, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last week, the Lions narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Chargers 13-10. Detroit can attribute much of their success to WR Kenny Golladay, who caught 8 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was the 18-12 winner over Atlanta when they last met Sept. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Philadelphia was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Atlanta 20-24.
Detroit's win lifted them to 1-0-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Eagles are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 6 on the season. But the Lions come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the league at 5. Maybe that strength will give the Lions the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Detroit have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last five years.
- Oct 09, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Nov 26, 2015 - Detroit 45 vs. Philadelphia 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Jaguars vs. Titans odds, top TNF picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Titans and Jaguars.
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Fitzpatrick sparks in first practice
Fitzpatrick's arrival has given the Steelers a much-needed spark
-
Dolphins LB told to 'stay off' Tom Brady
Are NFL officials trying to protect Tom Brady?
-
Top NFL Week 3 survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 3.
-
How to watch Texans at Chargers
Here's everything you need to know about Texans-Chargers