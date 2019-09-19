Eagles vs. Lions: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Eagles vs. Lions football game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-1-0; Detroit 1-0-1

What to Know

Detroit will square off against Philadelphia on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The odds don't look promising for Detroit, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last week, the Lions narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Chargers 13-10. Detroit can attribute much of their success to WR Kenny Golladay, who caught 8 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was the 18-12 winner over Atlanta when they last met Sept. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Philadelphia was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Atlanta 20-24.

Detroit's win lifted them to 1-0-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Eagles are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 6 on the season. But the Lions come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the league at 5. Maybe that strength will give the Lions the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last five years.

  • Oct 09, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Philadelphia 23
  • Nov 26, 2015 - Detroit 45 vs. Philadelphia 14

