Eagles vs. Lions odds, line: NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from expert who's 9-3 on Philadelphia games

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to bounce back from their loss to the Falcons when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Last Sunday in prime time, the Eagles (1-1) allowed Atlanta's Julio Jones to turn a short pass into a game-winning, 54-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 loss. The defeat was costly in more ways than one; several key players including DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) couldn't finish the game because of injury and are likely out for Sunday's contest against Detroit. Meanwhile, the Lions (1-0-1) got a 31-yard touchdown reception from Kenny Golladay to knock off the Chargers, 13-10, for their first win of the season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a six-point favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 45.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Lions odds. Before you lock in your Lions vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel knows that Philadelphia has been an excellent second half team so far this season, outscoring their opponents 39-21 after halftime. In addition, Philadelphia has rolled up 493 yards of total offense in the second half compared to the opposition's 280. Quarterback Carson Wentz is a big reason for that; he is completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns in the second half of games this season.

Nagel also has taken into account that Philadelphia typically rebounds at home after road losses. The last five times that the Eagles have played a home game after losing on the road, they're 4-1.

But just because Philadelphia will be motivated by last week's loss does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Lions spread on Sunday.

While not a finished product by any means, Detroit's new offense is coming around. Under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the Lions have been more successful throwing the ball this season. Last year, they averaged 240.3 passing yards per game. This year, Detroit is throwing for 315.0 yards per game and appears to be playing with more rhythm.

In addition, the Lions will be the healthier team entering Sunday's game, as all players were accounted for at Wednesday's practice. Meanwhile, Philadelphia was forced to turn Wednesday's practice into a walk-through, a rare occurrence this early in the season, because of a rash of injuries to players, including Jackson, Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf).

