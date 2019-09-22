Eagles vs. Lions odds, line: NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from top expert who's 9-3 on Philadelphia games

The injury-depleted Philadelphia Eagles will try to bounce back from Sunday night's loss to Atlanta when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (1-1) already have ruled out receiver DeSean Jackson for the game with an abdomen injury. In addition, receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert have not practiced this week while nursing calf injuries. The team also is thin at defensive tackle, with the season-ending lisfranc injury to Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan (foot) going down last week. Meanwhile, the Lions (1-0-1) are coming off a 13-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite, down sharply from an open of seven, while the over-under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Eagles vs. Lions odds. Before you lock in your Lions vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has won numerous sports handicapping contests. In addition, no one knows the Eagles better; he is 9-3 in his last 12 against the spread picks involving Philadelphia. That includes last week when he successfully picked the underdog Falcons to cover against the Eagles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Nagel knows that Philadelphia has been an excellent second half team so far this season, outscoring their opponents 39-21 after halftime. In addition, Philadelphia has rolled up 493 yards of total offense in the second half compared to the opposition's 280. Quarterback Carson Wentz is a big reason for that; he is completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns in the second half of games this season.

Nagel also has taken into account that Philadelphia typically rebounds at home after road losses. The last five times that the Eagles have played a home game after losing on the road, they're 4-1.

But just because Philadelphia will be motivated by last week's loss does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Lions spread on Sunday.

Nagel has factored in that Detroit should be able to throw on Philadelphia's defense. The Eagles have not been able to pressure quarterbacks this season, recording just two sacks through two games. Only Denver, which hasn't had a sack this season, has been worse. The lack of pressure has contributed to Philadelphia allowing 340.0 passing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL.

That's good news for a Lions passing attack that, through two games, looks improved over last year. Detroit is passing for 315.0 yards per game, up significantly from last year's 240.3. Last week against Los Angeles, receiver Kenny Golladay had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

