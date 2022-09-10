Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles open the 2022 NFL season with a road clash against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The game is one of 16 on the NFL Week 1 schedule. The Eagles have high hopes for the 2022 season after adding an elite wide receiver in A.J. Brown. The Lions, who were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, are looking to make strides in their second season under head coach Dan Campbell.

Lions vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -5

Lions vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions have plenty of reasons to be optimistic in Year 2 of the Dan Campbell era. Quarterback Jared Goff had a nice rapport with emerging star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021, which should carry over to this season. Second-year running back DeAndre Swift is explosive, and veterans T.J. Hockenson and DJ Chark are capable of making big plays as well. Detroit also has one of the premier offensive lines in the NFL.

Defensively, rookie Aidan Hutchinson looked to be as good as advertised during training camp and preseason action. Detroit is looking for a big jump from cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles were a playoff team a year ago, and they got noticeably better at several positions this offseason. Brown gives Hurts a bona fide No. 1 option to pair with DeVonta Smith and emerging tight end Dallas Goedert. With this being a make-or-break year for Hurts, the pressure will be on to play at a high level early.

Defensively, Philadelphia is talented enough to carry them in 2022. Up front, the combination of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and rookie Jordan Davis will make it difficult to get anything going on the ground. In the secondary, Philadelphia is loaded with Pro Bowlers at both cornerback spots in Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

