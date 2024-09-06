Already facing the challenge of playing a game in a different country, the Green Bay Packers have another hurdle ahead of Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

The Eagles, being the home team in this game, have a hotel that's in close proximity to Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. Conversely, the "visiting" Packers will have a game-day commute estimated to be between 1.5-2 hours based off heavy traffic, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Green Bay's insanely long commute could very well have an impact on Friday's game. While the Eagles' pregame preparations will be closer to the norm, the Packers will basically be mimicking what high school teams do for away games. That comparison is fitting given that Packers will indeed be playing under the lights on Friday night.

The Packers' unfortunate game day commute is another odd storyline leading up to Friday night's game. While the Packers are taking the scenic route to Friday night's game, the Eagles will be looking much different than they normally do when the ball is kicked off. The Eagles are eschewing their normal uniforms for one that barely has any black in it. The reason is because of an informal ban on the color green based on the fact that green is main color of the area's soccer team's chief rival.

Commutes and jersey colors aside, Friday night's game should be a fun one between two playoff teams from a year ago. Fans in Brazil will be get a chance to watch two of the league's best young quarterbacks duel in Green Bay's Jordan Love and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Love got a big contract extension this offseason after leading the Packers to the divisional round of the playoffs. Hurts -- just two years removed from leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl -- is hoping to help the Eagles get back on track after Philadelphia lost six of its last seven games last year following a 10-1 start.